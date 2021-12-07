Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan could reopen their friendship | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that now that the socialite Paris Hilton and the actress Lindsay Lohan They are happy in love, it seems that they could resume their friendship, something that undoubtedly many people hope to happen.

As you may recall, the socialite and the actress They had a strong public alliance for several years until in 2006, after Lohan was linked to one of Hilton’s ex-partners, she sparked a media conflict against Lohan.

Later at a social event, a mutual friend named Brandon Davis made disparaging comments about Lohan such as:

It is very poor. It’s disgusting “and” He has a vaglna of fire “, while Hilton laughed in front of the camera at the same time that he pretended to speak with his cell phone.

However, she made sure it was Brandon who was speaking and although there were times when Paris laughed, she never said anything.

Obviously, she is very busy making videos, “Lindsay said later, alluding to the scandal of an intimate video in which Hilton was involved.

Later, Paris claimed she had no friends in rehab, thus avoiding talking about the actress.

Among other conflicts that seemed to end every time they were seen together, but that returned and happened for many years, separating them until recently, Paris accepted that she is happy because her friend is about to get married.

I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to congratulate her and say that I’m genuinely very happy for her, “the hotel heiress said on the latest episode of her” This is Paris “podcast.

This is how she recognized that her life and that of her life companions has radically changed in more than a decade.

In this way, he accepted that they have all grown up remembering a famous paparazzi photograph in which he appeared with Lindsay and Britney Spears, amused after a party.

It makes me very happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and a lot has happened in the last two weeks. “

It should be noted that in social networks they have named all three as “The Holy Trinity” and there is talk of a new era since Paris celebrated her wedding with Carter Reum.

Lindsay announced her engagement to businessman Bader Shammas and Spears was released from her father’s tutelage and also became engaged to Sam Ashhari.

Undoubtedly, these three events filled millions of people who follow the careers and lives of these celebrities with joy, as they unfortunately went through several misfortunes in recent years.