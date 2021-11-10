The world of love has become increasingly complex and what very few understand is the role that the stars play in finding our better half, and it becomes a prince charming.

Therefore, it is important that you take into account your zodiac sign, and what better way to consider it at this time, so as not to have to spend the Christmas holidays alone.

The moon and the stars are celebrating the Scorpios, therefore, it is important to consider some of their characteristics that you should take into account before giving your heart to one.

They tend to be difficult but dedicated people. Photo: AP

And is that, according to astrologer Christopher Renstrom: “Scorpios are all or nothing when it comes to their emotional lives,” so it is important to consider these things if you think only of a passing love.

Delivered

Although from the first impression they are somewhat hermetic, Scorpios are people who sincerely trust, but yes, you must earn their trust, because one of their most important qualities is the protection of themselves.

Scorpios tend to protect themselves by nature and do not like to be vulnerable or show weakness, so you will have to fight to have a place in their circle of trust.

Determined

When they propose something, Scorpios do not rest for a single second until they get it, because they are characterized by never giving up and even take things as a challenge.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a Scorpio who does not settle for anything and goes for new challenges. Photo: .

But they tend to exaggerate a bit, because at one point they become extremely determined, just as scorpions do, they recover from the obstacles that are presented to them, resurfacing stronger than ever.

Bosses

Independence is one of their class words, because they do not like to feel red or watched by anyone.

It is important that you think that you cannot control a Scorpio, as they tend to be bossy and somewhat controlling, but looking at the other side of the coin, they are good leaders.

Dating a Scorpio is quite entertaining, as their personality makes them demonstrate the different points of view they have but that makes them control in their relationships.

Independent

This quality tends to be one of the most confusing to others, since Scorpios tend to be very independent, but they like to feel loved and accompanied.

For general purposes, they are extremely hard-working characters; however, they are social but somewhat reserved, and although they tend to function alone, they still want company.

Lie detectors

If they value something, it is the truth, because they hate lying people, which they can detect two kilometers away, because once you lose their trust it is impossible to recover it, and therefore they are not afraid to play dirty to get revenge.

Like his role in “You,” Peen Badgley is another Scorpio who can’t stand lies. Photo: IG / pennbadgley

Possessive

There are people who take this quality or defect (however you want to see it) as a two-edged ara, because they tend to be very passionate with their partners and defend them against all odds.

But there comes a point where they believe that it is something they own, so it is difficult to stay in the right line, since they treat their partners as their property.

