China has developed a powerful artificial intelligence satellite capable of taking pictures of cities in high resolution in a matter of seconds, which has led researchers to presume the artifact’s response speed, which cannot be matched by its American counterpart, they detail.

Beijing-3, a small one-ton commercial satellite, can take clear enough images as to be able identify a military vehicle on the street and say what kind of weapon it might carry, according to investigators.

The satellite was launched by China in June and conducted an in-depth scan of the central San Francisco Bay area, covering 1,470 square miles, the magazine reports. Spacecraft Engineering.

Most satellites observing Earth must be stable when taking images because altitude control mechanisms can produce vibrations that blur the images.

But in the Chinese experiment on June 16, the satellite was able to change the angle of its camera’s line of sight with the ground as it passed over the US, according to the outlet. The Sun.

China boasts world leadership

The move meant it could capture a larger area than the satellites had previously been able to capture.

The images were taken at an altitude of 310 miles and had a resolution of 50 centimeters per pixel and the test showed that the satellite could take images while its body rotated up to 10 degrees per second, a speed never seen before on a satellite.

“China started relatively late with agile satellite technology, but achieved a great deal of progress in a short period of time,” said project lead scientist Yang Fang of the DFH Satellite Company in an article published in the national peer-reviewed magazine. pairs Spacecraft Engineering. this month.

“The level of our technology has reached a position of world leadership”, added.

According to Yang, Beijing-3 is the most agile satellite ever seen And it could be one of the most powerful Earth observation satellites ever built.

A satellite in lower Earth orbit would normally be able to observe a straight, narrow strip of area below it and would have to circle the Earth several times, or work with other satellites, to cover a region of interest, however, Due to Beijing-3’s abilities, he was able to carry out some tasks that were previously considered technically impossible.

