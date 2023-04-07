Are the days really getting longer? This is the scientific explanation

The planetary dance that we perform in the Solar System has its daily routine that in general lines never changes, when we see it from our perspective of time. However, when we take things to the universal scale, we understand how the processes are changing in the different galaxies of the vast space terrain.

The theory says that the universe was formed with the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago. From there the stars, planets and galaxies we know today were formed. Thus, sometime 4,500 million years ago it was our Earth’s turn, accompanied by a natural satellite, whom we call the Moon.

What does all this have to do with making the days longer? Well everything. In the process of rotation of our planet, one part receives the light of the Sun and the other the dimness of the Moon. So, a study has found that our nocturnal friend is moving away from Earth causing the day to register times that are beginning to exceed exactly 24 hours.

According to the report published by @BTeseracto experts, the Moon moves away about 38 millimeters every year. Again, on our time scale it could be irrelevant or perhaps a couple more seconds a day only affect the sensory part, but when we go to millennial calculations things change.

The days are longer? Of course. The aforementioned specialists count, based on a scientific report, that 370 million years ago, any given day in our world lasted 22 hours. In fact, they go further into the past and record that shortly after the formation of the Moon (4 billion years ago) a day was 10 hours.