It is difficult for the image formats that exist today to be the same, but it is true that many have their equalities, much closer than the differences in which they can really be considered as different.

A good example of this are the JIF, JPEG and JPG formats, types that practically speak of the same thing, but that, nevertheless, do have some differences, many of them marked by the times, situations in which they were launched and the confusion created around them.

File formats are always being created to solve situations in which the user could be involved, although in recent years there has been more approach to new files at a more internal software or network level, than really to what a user at any given time.

However, that question that many people wonder if JPG is the same or there are differences, is something we are going to answer right now, knowing that we must first do some history.

What exactly is JPEG?

Let’s first see what its acronym is, as JPEG stands for Joint Photographic Experts Group, a name given by the subcommittee that helped create the standard JPEG Interchange Format (JIF), an obsolete format today.

It was first published in 1992 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

In the JPEG format we are talking about 24-bit still raster images, with eight bits in each channel of the RGB color model.

This means that you don’t have room to have an alpha channel, which causes can not have transparencies despite admitting 16 million colors, something that PNG files can do.

The moment we save a JPEG file, some data contained in the image is discarded, something known as loss compression.

This causes the images to occupy less storage and without practically losing quality in the image, if we buy it with the BMP, much more voluminous and without any gain in the file.

The compression system of the images of this type, called DCT, was something that the engineer carried out for the first time Nasir Ahmed in 1972.

But what exactly is a JIF?

The JIF is the predecessor of the JPEG, which has disappeared mainly due to limitations that today would be unthinkable.

That is, there was serious color problems and the aspect of this between encoders and decoders. Something like that, when taking some photos, when the color was to be read it had nothing to do, even with the decoder itself.

This problem was solved with the arrival of new internal rules in the archives JPEG (JFIF), the switchable image file format (Exif) and ICC color profiles. So it was solved any hint of trouble.

Over the years the JPEG (JFIF) format has become the most popular among all those who store, modify or transmit images, while, in digital cameras and devices of that type, such as smartphones, the preferred one is JPEG (Exif).

There was also JPEG 2000

In 2000 the same creators of JPEG launched a new format called JPEG 2000 (JPG2 or JPF), whose function was to replace JPEG, but failed due to an overwhelming lack of popularity.

People were still using the old format, although at times the new one was capable of displaying images with higher resolution and better quality.

Failure came from the hand of incompatibility with the old JPEG format, since, being a completely new code, they did not consider that both formats coexisted and could interact.

To that was added that the JPEG 2000 required considerably more memory to function, something that today would be a chimera, however, which at that time was one more nuisance, since the average memory was 64 MB.

Now would be the best time to use this JPG2, since with the powers of computers we would not have the slightest problem, but with how widespread JPEG is, it is difficult that a format that is not compatible can find a gap between the most used.

JPEG vs. JPG

The truth is that we do not have to face them, since we talk about them. If you remember at the beginning of the article we talked about how JPEG, JPG and JIF were systems that had tiny differences, because that’s what happens to JPEG and JPG.

When Windows appeared and above all the MS-DOS 8.3 file systems, you couldn’t name the file extensions with more than 3 characters, something that never happened on Linux and Mac.

So from JPEG they decided to shorten the last name and that thus to be able to work in the Microsoft system without problems.

There were programs that initially led the user to error, since they named JPEG and JPG as separate formats, depending on the operations you had to do with the image file.

But we were really talking about the same thing, trimmed into his last name to be able to work where only those three characters could be read.

The problem is that that confusion has been inherited over the years to this day, considering many people we talk about different files with different capacities, when it is not true.

The confusion is such that there are still programs that place them in different places, inheriting what happened years ago, allowing many people to continue to consider them different and many doubting which of the two is, let’s say, the good one.

The conclusion is clear

Despite what has happened for years with JPEG and JPG, we must make it clear that both are the same file format, with the same characteristics and the same operation, except that it can be called in two different ways.

It is indistinct which of the two you use to save your image, there would be no problem with either, so in that sense you can be calm, in addition to being able to use either of the two interchangeably.