The currency that emerged from the meme has been down for weeks, so much so that many experts believe that it is time to sell all the tokens and accept that what has happened with this memecoin has been a scam, but there are others who continue to defend it.

Right now it is difficult to know whether or not to invest in Shiba Inu, mainly because the currency does not stop plummeting.

That it is a memecoin, a cryptocurrency born from a meme in response to Dogecoin, does not help us take it seriously. But there are analysts who believe that it can go back.

And those who think this rely on these arguments, let’s see them:

1. The Shiba Inu community is a sign of profitability: When you have a fanbase pushing a relatively low-volume asset up, you’re likely to see dramatic swings. That is exactly what has happened and may continue to happen in the future, but there are millions who support it.

2. Lack of utility doesn’t matter: A review that is not exclusive to Shiba Inu. Utility doesn’t matter. Bitcoin is not priced at $ 60,000 because it is useful. Rather, it has become a digital store of value, away from the prying eyes of the government (or so its advocates say).

3. The lack of differentiation is not a problem either: Many people say that Shiba Inu lacks any differentiation, but that also happens with the 14,000+ cryptocurrencies and going up. There is absolutely nothing that forces a person to buy SHIB on another coin or token.

4. Robinhood’s delay is not the end: So far, Robinhood has been hesitant due in part to regulatory concerns. Still, experts don’t think this will deter anyone from buying Shiba Inu. If SHIB gets stronger, multiple platforms will accept it. It’s a matter of time.

5. SHIB is an open book: Considering how far-fetched the idea of ​​meme coins is, SHIB should have collapsed a long time ago. The fact that it has stood for so long means that the Shiba Inu community may have unprecedented strength.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

With all these arguments, there are many experts who believe that Shiba Inu’s time has not yet come, and that they still have many good months ahead of them.

So if you are thinking of investing in this memecoin, it is possible that the moment is now, when this coin is hardly worth anything. Although it may also be that you lose everything.