Britney Spears’ children have grown up! The pop star and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were born in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Both Sean Preston and Jayden James are high school students, and they rarely appear on social media. However, a friend of Federline shared some new photos of the children on October 6, 2021, and fans can’t forget how big they have grown; most remember Preston and Jayden as babies.

Federline’s friend shared a couple of photos, and even a video of Jayden playing the piano, on his Instagram account and credited his friend for being a great dad with a loving message.

“Now the world will see what a great father he has been,” said the legend, in part.

Britney Spears rarely shares photos of her children

Britney Spears does not usually share many photos of her children. In the handful of posts she’s uploaded to Instagram, Spears has explained that her kids don’t like it when she shares photos of them.

“I have not posted photos of them for some time because they are at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally understand that,” Spears wrote in a photo of her and her children in March 2021.

“My boys are so big now !! I know… I know… it is very difficult for any mom, especially a mom with children, to see them grow up so fast. Talk about enough to get down on your knees … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ I am so lucky that my two babies are so gentle and kind that I must have done something right, ”she also wrote.

The singer has said that she would like to have another baby. In fact, during her court appearance on June 23, 2021, she told Los Angeles Supreme Court Justice Brenda Penny that her legal representatives prohibited her from getting pregnant, adding that she was forced to have a IUD, according to transcripts provided by CNN.

Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, got engaged in September 2021.

Britney Spears only has 30 percent custody of her children

Spears lost custody of her children in 2007, according to The Sun. A short time later, an agreement was reached and, in essence, Spears was granted visitation rights. He was allowed “two visits and one night a week,” reports the aforementioned British media.

The following year, Spears was placed under guardianship. As part of that, Spears was awarded 50/50 custody of Preston and Jayden.

In 2019, following an incident with Spears’ father, Jamie, involving Preston, Federline obtained a restraining order against him, according to People magazine. Because of this, Spears’ custody arrangement with her ex changed once again. She was only given custody of 30 percent of her children, while Federline has them 70 percent of the time.

Federline has maintained that she only wants the best for her children. Her attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, previously told Page Six that his client never used the children against Spears in regards to guardianship (or otherwise).

“Kevin was not involved in the conservatorship, and he was not an agent of the conservator or anyone on that side of the probate case. All along, Kevin has had one goal and that was to make it more likely, as soon as it was reasonable, that he and Britney could have a successful co-parenting relationship regarding the children, ”Kaplan told the outlet in June 2021.

Federline also has two children with his ex, Shar Jackson, and two children with his wife, Victoria Prince. Federline and Prince have been married since 2013.

