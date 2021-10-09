By Carlos Fernandez de Lara

(CNNMexico) – The presentation of the new iPad models will not have the same glamor, investment and spectacle as that of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and the Apple Watch; however, the event that Apple is preparing for October 16 may mark the end of the iPod era and showcase the musical future of Apple and Beats.

“It will certainly be a standard event; when Apple holds conferences at its Cupertino campus, they are usually small with no big surprises, ”explained Gartner Vice President for Mobility Research Van Baker.

The firm is expected to present new versions of iPad Mini and iPad Air, a new iMac and Macbook Air with Retina Display, the official release of the new version of Mac OS Yosemite and could even give details of the release of the newly announced Pay payment service. Baker explained.

Faced with the possibility of Apple entering the market for tablets with screens larger than ten inches (as Samsung and Microsoft have already done), the analyst stated that it is feasible, but it will not happen during 2014.

Baker also commented that Apple’s multimedia players, iPods, could be absent from Thursday’s presentation and even the forum could mark the end of this line of business for the apple firm.

“I highly doubt that Apple will announce that it will stop making iPod Touch this week; however, it is a market that sooner or later it will emerge. Smartphones have come down in price a lot and people are more and more inclined to carry all their music on their mobile, ”he said.

Baker is not mistaken, although iPod sales left revenues of $ 442 million in the last fiscal quarter of 2014, the division’s revenues contracted 40% compared to the same period but 2013.

In September, when Apple introduced the new iPhone and its smartwatch, the firm ended the life and sale of the iPod Classic, the last member of the family of products that were the face of the company during the first five years of the 21st century.

“Apple will stop making iPod when it suits them financially. I don’t think it’s that sudden, but it doesn’t make much sense to stay in that market, “Baker said.

The company hasn’t made any changes to the iPod in the past two, when it introduced the redesign and new colors of the iPod Touch family.

Phablet does not kill tablet

US media such as The Verge and Mashable consider that the arrival of the iPhone 6 Plus on the market means the end of the iPad Mini, due to the small difference in screen size between the two models (5.5 versus 7.9 inches).

However, Gartner’s vice president of mobility research said there are two clear reasons why the iPad Mini will survive the trend of phablets (phones with screens larger than five inches): price and functionality.

“Most of the iPad Mini that Apple sells only have WiFi connectivity, which makes them much cheaper than an iPhone 6 Plus,” he said, adding that phablets are products for a very specific user niche.

And Beats?

Apple has also not shared great details about the role that the hearing aid firm Beats, for which it disbursed $ 3 billion last May, will play within the company.

The Gartner analyst said the hearing aid division will maintain a more independent operation so no new product announcements are expected during the presentation.

The changes could come from the software and services side of Beats Music.

“They already have a streaming music service (iTunes Radio), so there is no point in maintaining another. The great differentiator of Beats Music is that the music recommendations are not created based on a computer algorithm, but are curated by experts. Apple could integrate this factor to improve its offer compared to programs like Spotify, Pandora or Rdio ”, said Baker.

More technology news at CNNMéxico.com