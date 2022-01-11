01/11/2022 at 4:55 PM CET

Today marks 2 years since the impressive history of deaths caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

It was on January 11, 2020 when the Chinese authorities broke their secrecy and the world’s media headlined something like: “China’s mysterious pneumonia kills for the first time.”

That day the world knew with absolute indifference the first death caused by a virus that would change the world and our way of life.

A 61-year-old man & mldr; Nameless

The name of that first victim has never been revealed. We only know that it was a 61-year-old man who frequented the famous Wuhan animal market. And 12 days later, on January 23, the city was confined.

Earlier, on January 5, 2020, a news item reported the appearance in China of a “mysterious pneumonia of unknown origin.”

On January 13, the Asian giant already recognized 17 deaths, and a first case was detected outside the country, specifically in Thailand.

Y at the end of January the first 3 cases appeared in France, where on February 14 the first death was announced

Since then the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 has been renamed Covid-19 (COscabSawrus Disease, which means sickness, 2019) and the coronavirus pandemic has already killed nearly 5.5 million people worldwide.

And now how are we?

After two very hard years we are so tired and eager for the pandemic of the coronavirus, that we are willing to believe the slogans that politicians from half the world insist on launching:

– What if the coronavirus is already beginning to evolve towards milder variants.

– What if Covid is about to become endemic like the flu & mldr;

But scientists, who tend to be the ones who get it right, do not see it so clearly and warn that none of these statements is real at the moment.

No one can, they say, take it for granted that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic is already losing its virulence and its future will only get better.

And less if we take into account that those wonderful omens are made when we are still immersed in a massive explosion of contagions who has not said the last word.

Not always, not all viruses get milder

When scientists talk about the smart virus strategy that makes them less deadly and milder, they never set deadlines or consider it a good idea to think that time fixes everything.

Because they know that many viruses get more lethal before they get weaker.

Just think of the 1918 Spanish flu, the second wave of which was more deadly than the first, and struck the youngest.

Or more current viruses like Ebola, which have only become more dangerous over time.

“Appeared & rdquor; in August 1976 with two simultaneous outbreaks that occurred in Nzara (now South Sudan) and Yambuku (Democratic Republic of the Congo), a city located on the banks of the Ebola River, from which it receives its name.

Today, 45 years later, it still has a fatality rate of 50%, and its most infectious and deadly moment occurred when it was about to turn 40 (from 2014 to 2016).

For that reason, Professor David Robertson, head of viral genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Glasgow Center for Virus Research, told The Guardian newspaper:

– «It is a fallacy to affirm that viruses or pathogens become milder. If a virus can continue to spread and cause many diseases, it will.

What does not suit a virus is to kill very quickly

Viruses are not living beings, and they do not think or establish strategies.

Their only goal is to create as many copies of themselves as they can and spread as widely as possible.

And although that could lead us to affirm that it is not convenient for them to kill their hosts, or at least not very quickly, the reality is that as long as they have time to spread, they do not care much what happens to us.

Specifically in the case of SARS-CoV-2, as it does not kill people during the period when it is most infectious, but 2 to 3 weeks after getting sick, has time to multiply.

Is the coronavirus really getting milder?

The WHO has officially asked that Covid caused by the Omicron variant not be treated as a mild disease.

It is true that the protection of vaccines is being decisive in curbing serious cases and deaths, but even so the number of infections can still put us on the ropes.

Furthermore, as the scientists explain, viral evolution is not dominoes that one toss to another. Omicron did not evolve from Delta and Delta did not evolve from Alpha.

What happens is much more random and unpredictable than that.

Hence, a new variant that appears in a few months may be better, but also worse or even much worse.

Moreover, as it is more than likely that it will continue to evolve,

«What could happen is that the massive contagion of Ómicron creates a space for a more“ prepared & rdquor; to evade the immune response. “

Mutations happen randomly and happen too often that no one can guess the future. And the only way to avoid them is to reduce the number of viruses, or what is the same, the number of people infected.

That is why the insistence of scientists and medical institutions urgently calling for a world vaccination.

And that is why it is so important not to assume that Omicron is the end of the Sars-CoV-2 evolution. As Delta was not, although many took it for sure.

If it becomes endemic, will it stop being a problem?

It is the magic word of politicians at the moment, and it is also a wish of all.

But endemic is not synonymous with ‘unimportant’.

What it means is that this disease becomes recurrent and with predictable and under control infection rates.

The flu is endemic and kills thousands of people each year. It was smallpox is endemic and probably the deadliest disease in history. Malaria is endemic and we are searching like crazy for a vaccine. Endemic are polio, measles, mumps, rubella & mldr; and they depend on vaccination.

Because as doctors do not tire of repeating, that a disease is endemic does not mean that “I lose my teeth & rdquor; and stop being a real threat.

Ómicron does have good consequences, but it is not enough

One fact for health is that as more people recover from infection or get vaccinated, the virus is less likely to trigger serious illness.

But we are still very far from a situation in which the threat of constant mutations and the appearance of new variants that can aggravate the final death of the coronavirus pandemic disappears.

Some because they don’t want to, and the most because they can’t, the truth is that there are still too many unvaccinated people in the world to claim victory.

Transforming Covid-19 into a disease we can really live with requires a major global effort to improve global vaccination, tighten surveillance for new variants, and support countries to address outbreaks at their source and as soon as they appear.

To achieve this we need more deeds than words. And that those who command listen to those who know. Which in this case do not match.

And we are also going to need a lot of luck, given the amount of mutations that occur every day.