Have some wireless headphones it’s just a matter of taking a look at the manufacturers’ offerings. Currently there are interesting proposals for not much money, and getting on the wireless bandwagon is a matter of wanting to do it, nothing more. But there are still many users who are reluctant to stop using those with cable. What could be the reasons for this?

Headphones: wired or wireless?

Many manufacturers still incorporate corded headsets with their phones. Apple already stopped doing it, and other brands followed suit. Thus, the user is forced to purchase some and to choose the ones that interest him the most. Those who carry cable no longer have the excuse of being cheaper. You can find wireless for about 15 euros as a starting price, although you cannot expect too much in terms of hearing quality.

But for someone little concerned about sound quality, for 15 euros you can buy several units of wired headphones in an import bazaar, and when they break, new ones are released. Wireless they are riskier in that sense. They are easier to lose, their price is higher, and they have to be loaded to work.

But there is no doubt that some with cable also have more disadvantages. For example, winding and unwinding the cable will cause this deteriorates more quickly, and discreet quality ones will soon show signs of wear and tear.

Secondly, the cable is still a nuisance. They no longer give better sound quality, and it is also very easy for the device to fall to the ground after a mess. Disaster insured. Cables are always uncomfortable, no matter how much we do not want it to be.

Entering another type of debate, producing cables involves extracting raw materials such as copper. There may be a tendency to try not to punish the planet more and prevent meters and meters of cable from being used for us to listen to music. Therefore, it is surprising that manufacturers that still offer wired headphones, orient their business model and develop wireless technology at a competitive price.

Effectively, we will still see wired headphones for some time, but there is no doubt that the trend is different. Removing that physical barrier appears to be closer than far. And it may be that in a few years, when wireless charging technology is fully established and developed, let’s finally say to God to charge our devices through a cable.

