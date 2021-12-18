Have you always been recognized as what is said a ‘handyman‘and have you made a living out of it? If so, but right now you need clients and you are looking for a job, from iberempleos.es they have the job vacancies what do you need. Vacancies in different parts of the country, which need to be filled immediately. Check the bases and requirements to apply for these job opportunities in the following lines.

KUIKO JOB OFFERS

KUIKO is Ferrovial Servicios’ digital platform where individuals and companies can find, choose and hire the best certified local professionals in the renovation, cleaning or maintenance sectors in their province. In addition, KUIKO was born as a key partner for professionals in the sector, helping them to increase their clients while guaranteeing their collections and having digital tools that facilitate their day-to-day life.

At this time, KUIKO selects:

MANITAS / PROFESSIONAL FOR SMALL REPAIRS IN BARCELONA

Published: 12/13/2021 – 10:57

Many vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

Do you have experience as a handyman, do you want to earn extra income? Do you want to get new clients without wasting a minute making budgets? At KUIKO we look for the best handymen in Barcelona to do small repairs.

To register and more information on the job offer of Handyman / Professional for small repairs in Barcelona.

REFORM COMPANIES IN MADRID

Published: 12/13/2021 – 10:57

Many vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

From KUIKO, the Ferrovial Services platform, we are looking for SELF-EMPLOYED professionals or COMPANIES specialized in COMPREHENSIVE REFORMS that provide service to the requests that individuals and companies make to us every day.

To register and more information on the job offer of Reform Companies in Madrid.

REFORM COMPANIES IN ZARAGOZA

Published: 12/13/2021 – 10:57

Many vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

Do you dedicate yourself to maintenance, reforms and repairs, do you want to earn extra income? We are expanding and we need SELF-EMPLOYED professionals or COMPANIES specialized in MAINTENANCE, REFORMS AND REPAIRS to be able to serve our clients (individuals and businesses).

To register and for more information on job offers from Reform Companies in Zaragoza.

MULTISERVICE COMPANIES IN VALENCIA

Published: 12/13/2021 – 10:57

Many vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

Do you dedicate yourself to maintenance, reforms and repairs, do you want to earn extra income? At KUIKO, one of the Ferrovial Services companies, we look for the best local professionals who are experts in maintenance and repairs. We are expanding and we need SELF-EMPLOYED professionals or COMPANIES specialized in MAINTENANCE, REFORMS AND REPAIRS to be able to serve our clients (individuals and businesses).

To register and more information on the job offer of multiservice companies in Valencia.

MANITAS IN ALICANTE / PROFESSIONAL FOR SMALL REPAIRS IN ALICANTE

Published: 12/13/2021 – 10:57

Many vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

If you are a handyman and you dedicate yourself to REPAIRS and want to increase your income while ensuring your payments, we want you as a KUIKO PRO professional. Join the network of the best professionals in Alicante now.

To register and more information on the job offer of Handyman in Alicante / Professional for small repairs in Alicante.

MULTI-SERVICE COMPANIES IN GRAN CANARIA for Palmas de Gran Canaria (Las)

Published: 12/13/2021 – 10:57

Many vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

We are expanding and we need SELF-EMPLOYED professionals or COMPANIES specialized in MAINTENANCE, REFORMS AND REPAIRS to be able to serve our clients (individuals and businesses). Join the network of the best professionals in Gran Canaria now and make your business grow!

To register and for more information on the job offer of Multiservice Companies in Gran Canaria in Palmas de Gran Canaria (Las).

MULTI-SERVICE COMPANIES IN TENERIFE for Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Published: 12/13/2021 – 10:57

Many vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

At KUIKO, one of the Ferrovial Services companies, we look for the best local professionals who are experts in maintenance and repairs. We are expanding and we need SELF-EMPLOYED professionals or COMPANIES specialized in MAINTENANCE, REFORMS AND REPAIRS to be able to serve our clients (individuals and businesses).

To register and more information on the job offer of Multiservice Companies in Tenerife in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.