Winter is approaching and with it the general drop in temperatures. If you don’t have a suitable heater at home, today is a good day to buy one.

In many areas of Spain, heating is absolutely essential to spend the winter and also the autumn. With the price of electricity going through the roof, you have to refine more than ever to bet just on what your house needs.

It is not that options are lacking, and in fact there are today on Black Friday several heaters and radiators on sale at prices much lower than usual, even for less than 30 euros, although obviously the cost varies depending on the power, size or type of heater.

There is a bit of everything, so we have chosen several heaters in different price ranges so that there is at least one that works for you depending on your budget and type of home.

It is also key to get one that is efficient, low consumption and adapted to the size of the room you want to heat.

Taurus fan heater for € 28.90

Taurus fan heater

Thermo fans are one of the cheapest heaters that exist, although their consumption is also quite high. For example, Taurus sells a 2000W power one for just 28.90 euros on Amazon.

The advantage is that they heat the air very quickly, in a matter of seconds, so they are perfect for example for the bathroom, to keep it at a good temperature when showering.

As it does not reach 29 euros, shipping is only free if you sign up for the Amazon Prime trial month.

Newlux Classic electric fireplace for € 47

Newlux Classic electric fireplace

This version is more suitable if you want a heater that also gives a retro touch to your home, and it is a mini, ornamental electric fireplace with a price of 47 euros.

They are 1500W of power, more than enough to heat medium rooms.

Its operation is the same as that of classic stoves, that is, it heats by means of a ceramic resistance.

Cecotec Ready Warm 4000 Slim Fold gas stove for € 80.90

This stove will allow us to heat our living room at any time. Its interior allows you to put large butane drums that will last us a long time. It has safety systems and wheels to move it easily.

This other option is also cheap, especially because if something is clear, it is that gas stoves are cheaper in the long term than electric ones, despite the rise in price of butane bottles.

This model from the Spanish Cecotec costs 80.90 euros and has a triple safety system: anti-tilt, ODS and flame shutdown, so you don’t have to worry about possible accidents.

It has wheels and weighs little, so you can change the room if you need it.

Cecotec ReadyWarm 800 Thermal Connected for € 89.90

This 800W electric radiator has three heating elements and has a remote control. It can be recessed into a wall or used as a standing portable radiator.

This electric radiator is doubly efficient, first because its price has dropped a lot to 90 euros and second because it is smart, that is, it has WiFi.

Why is this so? Because thanks to the Internet connection, you can program its on and off, heating your home much more efficiently. You will not leave it off overnight, as you can establish routines.

You can also activate it when you are close to getting home and thus find the room at the perfect temperature.

