Are you going to cut your hair? Before doing so, check with one of these apps

Many times doubt surrounds us before cutting our hair. What do I do now? Do I continue with the usual or try something new? For this type of people, technology offers its service with several apps.

It is simply to try with your face and vary the types of haircut, and even simply the hairstyle, makeup (for women) or even the beard (for men).

Barber Shop Generic Image

The important thing is to prevent and be sure about what we want. It is the evolution of those posters in hairdressers, to albums with images of various cuts, so that the client can decide which one he wants now.

We leave you five examples of apps that will help you decide with which haircut or hairstyle you look best with.

face editor

Face Editor Edition to test haircuts

Available in the App Store and specially designed for iPad, it is an image processor with Artificial Intelligence, in which you take your photo and you can vary your hair style or color. Here You can download it.

Hair and Beard Styles

Hair and Beard Edition to test haircuts

Special for men: it allows not only to play with the different types of haircuts but also with beards. How do you think you would be? It has more than 100 different styles in general. Only can be found for iOS.

faceapp

FaceApp Edition to test haircuts

With over 100 million downloads on the googleplay, This face editor is one of the most popular. It is not only useful to test with the type of hair, but also with makeup, for women, and even beards, in the case of men. It is also available in the App Store.

perfect365

Perfect365 Edition to test haircuts

Popular for women because it focuses more on the subject of makeup, in addition to other aspects of personal beauty. The app is free, and you can download it at Google playin addition to the App Store through this link.

Hair Make Over

Hair MakeOver Edition to test haircuts

It is especially useful so that the type of haircut or hairstyle adapts well to your face, after you upload your photograph. works for android in this link or for iOS in this other