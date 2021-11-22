Millions of Americans prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day and take a few well-deserved days off with your loved ones, which in many cases involves traveling hundreds of kilometers to get to a relaxing place or visit family. However, this edition of the traditional celebration could be truncated by a heavy snowfall that would arrive from last weekend.

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated this year next Thursday November 25So many already have plans to celebrate, but meteorologists have announced a storm that will cause headaches for Americans.

According to experts from Accuweather, a snowstorm had been building since Saturday in the central area of Canada and it is expected to sweep through several cities in the United States like a winter storm for the weekend.

Meanwhile he National Metereological Service reported that the storm will leave significant problems in the American union from this weekend and would extend until Wednesday, a day before the Thanksgiving Day.

Therefore, it becomes very important to know the possible affected cities, as well as the date on which the snowfall will impact, in order to prevent and even accommodate our plans based on that information.

When should I travel?

The storm was expected to begin to take shape from the Sunday, November 21. So if your destiny is Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Louisville, or NashvilleYou had to travel early this Monday, because during the day the storm can intensify.

As the day progresses the storm could pass through cities like Atlanta, New York and Boston. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow is expected in these cities, which undoubtedly complicates the trip and increases the risk of a traffic accident.

And if you thought that when traveling by plane the bad weather does not affect you, you could be surprised, since the wind is the main factor that it could cause the delay of many flights.

This is because an increase of almost 80% in trips is expected compared to last year. Therefore, it is recommended check the status of your flight on the web portal where the reservation was made of the trip, in addition to the fact that some airlines have sites to know the status of the flight.

