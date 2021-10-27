10/27/2021

On at 09:38 CEST

Juan Linares

Barcelona. October 26, 2021

The latest September data released by the Comscore platform confirms the growth. The number of visitors to Areajugones it already surpasses other portals as significant as Hobbyconsolas or 3DJuegos, being the only portal with upward growth in the sector. The data say that the portal has 1.5 million unique users in Spain and more than 12 million readings per month. This places him as the only growing video game medium in 2021.

Not surprisingly, the brand has experienced a process of changes and transformation in recent months with the aim of improving interaction with users. A strategy that has paid off and that they want to continue encouraging in the future by betting on research and big data, always taking into account the value of the everyday and the human. For this action, they have counted on the Desenlace agency, which has been in charge of positioning the brand through new content and professionalizing and managing the brand’s media, including social networks. Under a particular tone, where the human and close is enhanced, his tweets and memes are already essential in the day-to-day life of video game, anime, film and series lovers. Something that undoubtedly adds value to the project.

“Companies do not have emotions; people do. People are the ones who are part of companies and give them humanity” – says Juan Linares, Founder of Arejugones – “Brands have to try to transmit that humanity through their communication. That is why we decided to leave behind an obsolete model such as B2C (Business to consumer) to focus on the “Human to Human & rdquor ;. It may sound utopian., but while companies think about sales, balance sheets and results, they forget that in all this process they have to take care of and speak the same language as the people who follow us “.

Given these data, the web portal wants to continue growing and innovating And it already has different projects underway in which users and readers become the main protagonists: themed live shows, debates with guests and even new proposals to analyze videogames or to propose advertising campaigns never seen before in our country are already underway.

“The best way to grow is by innovating and from Areajugones we want to continue growing towards new aspects and ways of communicating – says Juan Alberto Linares, Director of Areajugones – We started this journey in 2010 and we stopped being a simple geek blog to become a reference portal in our country with more than 12 million monthly visits. Despite growth, our alma mater always accompanies us, and today we have become a group of diverse, well-connected people who love their work. & Rdquor;

The portal incorporates new departments and signings. For next year they want to bet and enhance audiovisual content in their content and continue to consolidate their expansion.