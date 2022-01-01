01/01/2022 at 15:03 CET

.

On the last day of 2021, the Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona experienced the most extraordinary edition in its history with two world records broken: that of the 5 kilometers en route male in charge of Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi, 20 years old and with a time of 12:49 and the women’s 5 km achieved by his compatriot Ejgayehu Taye Haylex, 21 and with a stopwatch of 14:19.

Berihu Aregawi, started with the second best world record of all time (12:52) and only one second the world record of the Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei (12:51) The young runner arrived in Barcelona with a thorn in the back since last November 6, when in Lille (France) he crossed the finish line with a time of 12:48, but the official time that he was given It was 12:52. It was the first thing he said after finishing the record: “I think I did it there, but finally, I did not understand it, it could not be, but today I came out convinced of achieving it.”

In the women’s category, the Ethiopian Olympian Ejgayehu Taye, 21, started with a best time of 14:14, the fifth best world record of all time and his career was unquestionable to break the world record with 14:19, ten seconds less than his compatriot Senbere Teferi (14:29, achieved in Herzogenaurach, on September 12).

On a magical afternoon, Barcelona closed the year with two world records in 5K

Berihu Aregawi, (12:49) and Ejgayehu Taye (14:19), world records in the @Cursanassos @aiguesbcnclient @SportsSantander @adidas_ES

@EstrellaDammEs @CocaCola_es @david_escude pic.twitter.com/flqbFceSrL – La Sansi Club (@LaSansi) January 1, 2022

Both represent the new generation of the Ethiopian middle ground. and in the case of Berihu Aregawi his explosion took place in the third Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, when at only 17 he was second in the 3,000 meters on the track and in the 4 km short cross.

Born and raised in a large family in a small town called Atsbi Womberta, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, Berihu said he did not have a great school education before meeting, as an eighth grade student, a local coach. called Hailay.

Just four years ago, Hailay gave him a first schedule to follow a dynamic and train accordingly. Previously Berihu he had run before without taking care of his recovery and nutrition.

As the first-born in his family, he had to face family tasks such as helping his father on the farm, and going to school before joining his first club, the South Construction Athletics, where he caught the attention of scouts by finishing third in the competition. local in the 10,000 meters.

His coaches believed that he had the energy, stamina, pace, and the final sprint to become a champion athlete. He just needed to develop his tactical career.

With only two years of high-level training, he won the bronze medal at the 10,000 of the 2018 U20 World Championship, in Tampeere (Finland), and the gold medal at the 3,000 of the Youth Games in Algeria that same year.

His goal, however, is very clear: to reach the level of the greats Haile Gebresilassie and Kenenisa Bekele. The coach of the national team, Abreham Hailemariam, said of him that, “with the talent with which he was born and the hard work with the discipline that he is putting, Berihu is going to be the next great figure in athletics.”

He won the 2019 Great Race of Ethiopia, an annual 10 km race held at the altitude of Addis Ababa (2,300 meters) where he already impressed by winning with a time of 28:23.

If it had not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, the explosion of Aregawi it could have come much earlier. In February 2020, he won at Metz in the 3,000 meters before finishing fifth on the World Indoor Tour at Lievin (7: 35.78).

He reappeared at Lievin in February 2021, setting a time of 7: 29.24 in 3,000. In April, Ethiopia champion of 10,000 meters was proclaimed defeating Hagos Gebrhiwet, Yomif Kejelcha and Tadesse Worku and dialing 28: 20.21. In July 2021 he finished fourth, aged 20, in the 10,000 meters of the Tokyo Olympics, with a time of 27: 46.16.

For her part, the petite runner Jgayehu Taye, 21, is another of the great future stars of athletics. Already in July 2018 he won the silver medal in the 5,000 meters at the U-20 World Championship in Tampere (Finland), ahead of his compatriot Tsigie Gebreselama.

In June 2021, Taye set a new personal best of 14: 14.09 in the 5000 meters. He finished second in the Ethiopian Olympic Trials behind Gudaf Tsegay and ahead of Senbere Teferi to secure her place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was fifth in 5,000 with 14:41:24.