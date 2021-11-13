11/13/2021 at 7:17 PM CET

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina defeated (0-1) Uruguay on the 13th day of the Qualification Phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and continues to show a great version away from home. He has a total of five wins and three draws and has equaled his best streak since 2003, led by Marcelo Bielsa, when he also chained eight consecutive games (4V and 4E) without losing.

The Argentines, who have struck the table to seal the ticket for the next World Cup event, have added in all their away matches in this edition: 14 of the 28 points achieved so far have been as a visitor. The 28 points, in the absence of recovering the match against Brazil, leave Argentina as a consolidated second classified and with a foot and a half in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

8- Argentina🇦🇷 equaled their best streak without losing as a visitor by Qualifiers (5V 3E): they had only done it between September 2000 and November 2003 with Marcelo Bielsa as coach (4V 4E). Lionel Scaloni still did not lose in the away competition. Unbeaten. https://t.co/YOaXmIQ5Si – OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) November 13, 2021

Lionel Scaloni’s team is the current champion of the Copa América and one of the teams that is among the great contenders for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In the second step, along with other important teams such as Italy, England, Germany or Spain, the most favorite are Didier Deschamps’ France and Tite’s Brazil, who have already won the ticket..

Leo Messi, substitute

Argentina won by the minimum with a solitary goal from Di María and continues with a firm step towards the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. The PSG winger played alongside Lautaro Martínez and Paulo Dybala: Leo Messi started from the bench and only played for more than a quarter of an hour. The Argentine did not participate in the last meeting with the Parisian team due to knee discomfort that has been treated in Madrid recently.

The ex of the Barcelona is not living his best season in this new stage in Paris: with some physical problems, he has only been able to play a total of eight official matches between all competitions. Without having premiered in Ligue 1 yet, the Rosario has a total of three goals (all of them in the Champions League) as a PSG player.