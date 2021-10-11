10/11/2021 at 4:56 AM CEST

.

Lionel messi I note and led to triumph Argentina that beat Uruguay 3-0 this Sunday in match of the fifth day of the South American qualifying rounds of the World Cup in Qatar, played at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Messi reached 80 goals with the Albiceleste and scored his sixth goal in these qualifiers, matching the Brazilian Neymar and placing two goals behind the tournament’s top scorer, the Bolivian Marcelo Martins Moreno.

‘La Pulga’ is also the top scorer of the South American qualifiers with 27 goals, escorted by the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, with 25 and the Bolivian Martins Moreno with 20

La Albiceleste, with 22 points, continues as guard for the leader Brazil who has 28.

With the scorers Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martínez, added to an extraordinary night of the goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibujos’ Martínez, La Albiceleste stretched its undefeated series to 24 and achieved its sixth victory.

For its part, La Celeste remains in fourth place with 16 units, but has added just one unit in this triple date that will end on Thursday against Brazil in Manaus.

Despite the result, Uruguay had a first half of an hour where they played Argentina as equals and Suárez had three clear options to open the scoring but ‘Draw’ Martínez once again ratified his great moment to clear his goal.

At minute 6 the current goalkeeper of the Aston Villa had a double intervention tonte Suárez first and then Federico Valverde.

Two minutes later Giovani Lo Celso had his option but the ball was deflected in a first connection with Lionel Messi, who returned to shine with the Argentine jacket for a new ovation from the public that exhausted 50% of the available capacity for this classic River Plate due to the coronavirus restrictions still in force.

At 20 minutes, ‘Dibujos’ Martínez responded again to a volley from Suárez, seven minutes later the stick prevented the fall of the local goal and in minute 31 the goalkeeper contained a header from Godín.

In the 32nd minute, De Paul enabled Lo Celso who managed to elude Muslera but his shot hit the crossbar and flirted with the goal but did not enter.

In the 36th another team play ended with a shot just deflected by a Uruguayan defender after a shot from Messi and a minute later Muslera stopped a shot from the Paris Saint Germain player.

The goal was close and in minute 38 Messi looked for a center Nicolás González was rained on, who failed to connect but managed to confuse Muslera and the ball ended up in the net.

Messi then became the axis and in the 44th minute a center of his left De Paul in front of the goal to define ground level and increase the advantage against a Muslera who could do little.

In the last minute of play Lautaro Martínez could have increased the difference even more, but Muslera responded again with solvency.

In the complement the dominance of Argentina continued. At 62 Messi enabled De Paul who took a low pass for Lautaro Martínez to define only in front of the goal.

Argentina, in this way, added a vital victory to consolidate his hopes of qualifying for the World Cup as soon as possible, while Uruguay will now travel urgently to Manaus to cross with Brazil.

– Data sheet:

3. Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina Lucero, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi (d. 80, Facundo Medina) and Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes (m.74, Exequiel Palacios), Rodrigo De Paul (m.64, Ángel Di María); Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi and Nicolás González (d.74, Julián Álvarez); Lautaro Martínez (m.64, Joaquín Correa).

Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

0. Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Nahitán Nández (m.62, Joaquín Piquerez), Ronald Araujo (m.72, Giovanni González), Sebastián Coates, Diego Godín, Matías Viña (m.62, Lucas Torreira); Nicolás De la Cruz (m.46, Edinson Cavani), Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Brian Rodríguez (m.46, Darwin Núñez); Luis Suarez.

Coach: Oscar Washington Tabárez.

Goals: 1-0, m.38: Lionel Messi. 2-0, m.44: Rodrigo De Paul. 3-0, m.62: Lautaro Martínez.

Referee: Chilean Roberto Tobar.

Incidents: Meeting corresponding to the fifth day of the South American Qualifiers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the ‘Monumental’ Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires.