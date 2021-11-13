11/13/2021 at 02:56 CET

A goal from Angel Di Maria at 7 minutes gave Argentina a 0-1 victory in Montevideo on Friday that brings them closer to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and moves away the Uruguay team of the classification posts.

Without creating many situations, Argentina managed without Lionel Messi, who watched the game for 76 minutes from the bench, and added three points that consolidate it in second place in the playoffs.

Uruguay showed a better performance than in previous matches, they could get a different result.

True to the style that led him to consecrate himself in the last Copa América, Lionel Scaloni bet on an eleven with three midfielders in which Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso organized football.

Without Messi, his position took it Paulo dybala to form offensive partnership with Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María.

On the other side, after several encounters playing with a winger on the right side, Nahitan Nández returned to the center of the field, where the brand was divided with Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Torreira.

In the meantime, Luis Suarez was the area reference of the group led by Óscar Washington Tabárez, who could not count on Edinson Cavani.

From the beginning, the Celeste showed a very different attitude from the one they had exhibited in previous matches, in fact, after a few minutes of play the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez avoided a goal from Nández with a spectacular cover.

In the first half, Argentina approached the goal defended by Fernando Muslera only once, the problem for the locals was that this play ended in a goal.

At seven minutes, Ángel Di María took advantage of an error by Joaquín Piquerez at the start and with a left-footed shot he left the Uruguayan goalkeeper without options.

La Celeste did not give up and launched the attack encouraged by its audience. Running tirelessly, Nández became a figure.

With a close shot, Vecino came close to converting. Too Suárez, who at 30 minutes crashed a ball against the right post and then he missed the rebound.

At the beginning of the second half, the field continued to incline towards the goal defended by Martínez.

Piquerez and Suárez had the tie in two clear plays, however, both players were slow to finish off and were marked by the Albiceleste defense.

In the front goal, Alejandro Gómez was able to increase the score with a shot that missed a few inches from the post. The ‘Papu’ had entered a few minutes before with Ángel Correa.

About 70 minutes, when the match was played more in the center of the field than in the extremes, Messi entered instead of Lo Celso.

On a counterattack, Argentina had the second through Joaquín Correa, who was greatly blocked by Bentancur. Immediately, the Inter Milan striker approached again but Muslera lowered the blind to nullify his auction.

At the end, Agustín Álvarez Martínez was about to score twice, but Uruguay could not achieve the equality it deserved.

Argentina won 0-1 and gave a new step towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while Celeste was in sixth place in the classification and has already started to think about Bolivia.

– Data sheet:

0. Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Martín Cáceres, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Joaquín Piquerez; Nahithan Nández (m.81, Fernando Gorriarán), Lucas Torreira, Matías Vecino (m.63, Agustín Álvarez Martínez), Rodrigo Bentancur (m.75, Mauro Arambarri); Luis Suárez and Brian Rodríguez (min.45, Facundo Torres).

Coach: Óscar Washington Tabárez.

1. Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo de Paul (m.81, Exequiel Palacios), Guido Rodríguez, Giovani Lo Celso (m.72, Lionel Messi); Ángel Di María (m.54, Ángel Correa), Lautaro Martínez (m.54, Alejandro Gómez) and Paulo Dybala (m.56, Joaquín Correa).

Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Goal: 0-1, m.7: Ángel Di María.

Referee: Venezuelan Alexis Herrera. He admonished the Argentine Paulo Dybala and the Uruguayan Martín Cáceres.

Incidents: Match of the thirteenth day of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the Campeón del Siglo stadium, on the outskirts of Montevideo.