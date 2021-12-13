This article contains referral links. Know more.

Since Wednesday, December 15, dependent and retired workers in Argentina begin to receive their supplementary annual half salary (SAC), also known as aguinaldo. Exchanges and brokers of bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies are aware of this and have launched advertising campaigns in newspapers, television and social networks in which they seek to attract potential investors.

Faced with the rapid devaluation of the national currency, the Argentine peso, and given the impossibility for citizens to acquire dollars freely and unlimitedly by legal means, exchanges offer cryptocurrencies as an alternative to be able to preserve – and even increase – the purchasing power of the Christmas bonus.

Bitcoin exchanges hit television

«Christmas bonus time? Put it to work on Buenbit and make it grow », says a tweet from the broker led by Federico Ogue.

Buenbit also launched a television advertising campaign in which he invites people to lose the “cuiqui” (fear) when it comes to investments with cryptocurrencies. “Everything that once gave you cuiqui, today became part of your life and made it much better”, is the message they seek to install.

The aforementioned broker offers the possibility of buying and selling bitcoin, DAI, ether (ETH), cardano (ADA), solana (SOL), polkadot (DOT), Binance Coin (BNB), polygon (MATIC) and Num ARS (NUARS) .

In addition, it works as an intermediary between the user and DeFi platforms, to invest cryptocurrencies. The return on investment is variable. At the time of writing this article, Buenbit offers an annual 2.48% for deposits in BTC; 4.61% per annum for deposits in ETH; and an annual 13.26% for deposits in DAI.

The latter is a stablecoin that maintains its price parity with the US dollar. According to what the CEO of Buenbit has declared to the press, “for new users of cryptocurrencies, DAI works as a good gateway to the ecosystem.”

As CriptoNoticias reported months ago, Buenbit launched a debit card that can be recharged with the balance in pesos that you have on the platform and gives a cashback (return of money) in cryptocurrencies for each purchase made.

Another broker that bets heavily on advertising is Lemon. An advertisement seen in television commercials focuses mainly on the debit card offered by this company.

“Do you want me to believe that every time I use this card they are going to give me bitcoin?” A man asks his group of friends.

According to studies from an American university that nobody knows about, unbelievers are becoming extinct around the world thanks to the arrival of the Lemon Card, a card that seems incredible but is real. 🧟‍♀️ Pedila and join the # RevoluciónCrypto pic.twitter.com/f6VbhkHj7O – Lemon (@lemonapp_ar) December 7, 2021

In addition to the debit card, the company led by Marcelo Cavazzoli offers the possibility of buying and selling, through its application for mobile devices, nine cryptocurrencies and tokens. These are cardano, DAI, USD Tether (USDT), uniswap (UNI), solana, DAI, bitcoin, smooth love potion (SLP), and axie infinity (AXS).

The last two crypto assets mentioned are, respectively, the reward token and the governance token of Axie Infinity, which is the most popular of the play-to-earn games.

“The market is ready for the cryptocurrency financial system,” Cavazzoli had said last August, when he was interviewed by CriptoNoticias. According to him, in Argentina, the cryptoassets revolution will have “a giant breakthrough.”

Lemon also offers returns for keeping certain cryptocurrencies deposited on its platform. As of this writing, the annual return is 4% for ETH; 7% for USDT; 13% for DAI; and 3.50% for BTC.

Satoshi enters the soccer fields of Argentina

One of the first bitcoin brokers in Argentina, SatoshiTango, uses a different advertising strategy. Those who attend the soccer fields as spectators, the most popular sport in the South American country, or those who watch the games on television, find the invitation: “Buy bitcoin now”, accompanied by the name of the company.

At SatoshiTango you can buy and sell DAI, USD Coin, USD Tether, bitcoin, solana, ether, uniswap, cardano, bitcoin cash (BCH), XRP, dogecoin (DOGE), chainlink (LINK), stellar lumens (XLM), and litecoin (LTC).

Since August of this year, as reported by CriptoNoticias, SatoshiTango allows users in Argentina to acquire cryptocurrencies and make payment by credit card, in installments if they wish to do so. They also have other means of payment.

Matías Bari, founder and CEO of SatoshiTango, recently declared in relation to cryptocurrencies: “We are experiencing a disruption at the height of the Internet, electricity and the printing press. Regarding adoption, in Argentina we are on par with the whole planet ».

The newest broker full of social media memes

Lastly, we will mention Belo, one of the newest cryptocurrency brokers in Argentina. With a campaign focused mainly on social networks, with numerous humorous memes and tweets, they invite potential investors to try the service.

In the tweet posted above, they clarify: “It is important to always clarify that the tweets that Belo makes are not financial recommendations.”

Belo allows the sale of 5 crypto assets and also offers an annual return for keeping them on deposit within the platform. These are bitcoin (5.25%), ether (3.5%), DAI (9%), USD Tether (9%), and the stablecoin USD Coin (9%).

CriptoNoticias recently reported that Belo has incorporated the Bitcoin Lightning network, which allows sending BTC with low transaction fees and almost instantaneously.

The latest news from this broker is the announcement of a debit card, such as the one offered by Buenbit and Lemon. Starting today, Belo users can sign up for the waiting list to receive it as soon as it is released.

Belo founder and CEO Manuel Beaudroit is convinced that part of his company’s mission is to help the cryptocurrency ecosystem grow “with responsibility and education.”

Should you invest the Christmas bonus in bitcoin?

The answer to the question that heads this section should be answered by each reader based on their own research and taking into account their particular situation. Here are some helpful information.

The BTC price chart shows that Anyone who had invested a previous Christmas bonus in this cryptocurrency today would be in profit (measured in dollars).

Anyway, it is important to clarify that the price of BTC does not always go up, but has high volatility in the short and medium term. For this reason, it is usually advised not to invest money that will be required in the near future.

The price of BTC has historically been on an uptrend in the long term, although in shorter periods, its volatility is high. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Why does the price of bitcoin tend to increase over time? The simple answer: because demand tends to exceed supply.

The maximum circulating of BTC will never exceed 21 million units. Unlike what happens with the money of the States, bitcoin cannot be emitted infinitely. Therefore, according to the law of supply and demand, if the market considers that this product is important and wants to have it, its price will tend to rise, due to the impossibility of creating new bitcoins (that is, of increasing the supply) for satisfy all applicants.

Bitcoin offers its holders the possibility of having money that does not depend on the government of the day, which is incensible, untrustworthy and resistant to censorship. Throughout its 12 years of existence, the market – made up of more and more participants interested in BTC – shows a growing interest in this asset.

Other options to buy bitcoin in Argentina

The person who wants to buy bitcoin or other crypto assets in Argentina is not limited to the options presented in this article. The country also has other exchanges, exchange platforms, P2P platforms, physical locations (known as “crypto caves”), electronic tellers, and groups on social networks where exchanges between BTC and fiat money are organized.

For those interested, CriptoNoticias prepared the article “Where to buy and sell bitcoin in Argentina” in which a detailed list can be seen.