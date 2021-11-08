11/08/2021 at 21:35 CET

Lionel Messi is recovering favorably from a hamstring injury in his left leg. In addition, he has pain in one knee as a result of a concussion he suffered in the game against Venezuela due to a criminal kick by Adrian Martínez. But in the coaching staff of the Argentine team they are optimistic and They believe they can count on him for the matches against Uruguay and Brazil.

The crack was sustained in the last matches of his team. In fact he did not participate on the last Wednesday of the duel against Leipzig for Champions or the match against Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

As SPORT learned, Scaloni has him for both games. And the idea of ​​DT is that he plays a few minutes against Uruguay on November 12 in Montevideo and the full game against Brazil on Tuesday 16 at home in San Juan.

The 4 games that Messi missed since his arrival in Paris

Since his arrival in Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has had physical difficulties to play continuously in Pochettino’s eleven. Total, four are the games he missed due to injuries so far this season, the last of them against Girondins de Bordeaux.

Along with this Ligue 1 game, the ‘Flea’ was not present either against Metz (date 7, agonizing 2-1 victory) or against Montpellier (date 8, 2-0 victory). In addition, could not play against RB Leipzig either in what was the 2-2 draw on the fourth day of Group A, in the Champions League.