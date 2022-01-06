Argentines experienced a small boom last season when, without eating or drinking it, they went from zero to three players in the NBA. Facu Campazzo left Real Madrid for the Denver Nuggets at the start of the season in the United States, with three months already played in Europe, and in the middle of the season Gabriel Deck (Thunder) and Luca Vildoza (Knicks) joined with abrupt exits in their teams. Europeans with unsecured contracts in America. That happiness was fleeting and the situation of the four, now three after an injury made it impossible for Vildoza to debut with New York and Leandro Bolmaro joined the NBA leaving Barça via draft and stash after paying the clause this past summer , she `s complicated. Vildoza is without a team and has been recovering in Vitoria from that physical problem with some teams monitoring the progress of his rehabilitation, Deck has been released by the Thunder and is waiting for a new call or offers from other continents, but it is that the position of the other two is not much safer. Argentina, current runner-up in the world, worries about the future of its internationals in the best league in the world after the generational explosion that had so excited them.

We review the three representatives of the Albiceleste in the NBA this season:

Facu Campazzo

· Nuggets. 30 years. 6’8 points, 2’1 rebounds.

He has played 35 games of the 36 of his team.

He is in the second of his two years on his contract, so he is the meat of a possible transfer or of being left out in the summer if he does not perform as the teams would like. It has gained enough popularity to have half-insured deals in case the situation does not improve. The downside is that it has become difficult for him to remain capital for the Nuggets. He was left in charge last season after Jamal Murray was severely injured, but this season Morris and Barton have been joined by a rookie, ‘Bones’ Hyland, who has burst into the rotation with great force. And there is also Austin Rivers, who was signed in the middle of last year to replace Murray. Facu has been left out of that circuit at times, although the casualties due to coronavirus have prompted him to appear and please, and they need to recover the Canadian star, with whom he also shares a position. Malone bet heavily on him last year, but he may have lost faith.

Leandro bolmaro

· Timberwolves. 21 years. 1’2 points, 1’5 rebounds.

· He has played 23 matches of the 38 of his team.

His arrival in Minnesota is endorsed by Pablo Prigioni, who is an assistant coach on the team, but it was known that he would not have it easy despite such a godfather. He’s already going through the developmental league to keep up, something that may be a trend at least this first year. At Barça he was by no means a fixture for Jasikevicius, he has limitations in his shooting and lacks knowledge of the game even though he has a clear NBA profile, and at the Timberwolves he still has to win many integers. He has D’Angelo as a great reference, but Finch continues to bet on Beasley as a shooting guard, as a scorer, and on Beverley, a newcomer, for the defensive contribution. It is difficult to improve already.

Gabriel Deck

Thunder. 26 years. 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds.

· He has played 7 games of the 36 of his team.

In summer they guaranteed the second year because they did not cut him when requested by the contract date. It seemed that with this they would continue to trust him, but his presence on the courts has been laughable and in a team that is betting on young people in an abrupt way. He wasn’t expected to be ahead of Bazley, Dort or Pokusevski, who proved their worth last season, but he has also slipped in a first-year player in case they wanted to put him at high forward, Robinson-Earl. The rotation has shifted position, going low as Shai and Giddey are immovable as game builders, and Deck has been caught on the wrong foot. At the beginning of January his contract could be cut and in the position he was in it was almost inevitable that he would end up out of there.