12/29/2021 at 19:08 CET

.

Argentine defender Fabricio Coloccini, who is days away from his 40th birthday, announced his retirement from football and assured that he managed to fulfill all his dreams.

“I was immersed in a dream for 22 years of my life that has given me much more than I imagined. It was all so wonderful that even the bad moments, hard in those times, were transformed into experience”Coloccini said in an emotional letter he posted on social media.

“I want to tell you that I fulfilled all my dreams as a soccer player, know that I was happy during this trip, which I would have liked never to end. But unfortunately it has an expiration date. Like all things”he added.

Coloccini played in ten clubs: Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, AC Milan, San Lorenzo de Almagro, Deportivo Alavés, Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Deportivo La Coruña, Newcastle and Aldosivi.

He also represented the Argentine national team for years, was the Under-20 world champion in Argentina 2001, an Olympic champion with the Under-23 in Athens 2004 and played the 2006 World Cup in Germany, in which the Albiceleste reached the quarterfinals.

“Thank you very much to the Argentine team for hosting me from the Sub’15 to older, giving me the satisfaction and the most beautiful feeling of being able to defend the flag of my country around the world,” said Coloccini.