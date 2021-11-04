11/03/2021

On at 20:33 CET

David López Frías

Julian Ovejero, the 27-year-old Argentine known as ‘the killer of the Grindr’, will be extradited to Spain to be tried for the crime of a 35-year-old Puerto Rican in February 2018, in Madrid. Argentine judicial sources have confirmed this to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica: a federal judge in Tucumán has approved the extradition order, as requested by Carlos Brito, the federal prosecutor who is handling the case in Argentina .

Ovejero was with the Spanish justice for almost 4 years. On him weighed an international arrest warrant issued by the Court of Instruction number 33 of Madrid. The young man is accused of having taken the life of a computer engineer of Puerto Rican origin named Najuaith Zahell Díaz, who died after receiving between 40 and 50 stab wounds, many of them in the neck area.

Najuaith had been living in Madrid for 10 years, where he had studied Graphic Design, Julián had come to Spain to study interpretation. The two had met through Grindr gay dating app. The events took place on the night of February 22, 2018. They met and were found at number 2 Alejandro Sánchez Street (Carabanchel, Madrid), in the building where the Puerto Rican resided. Once there, the Argentine stabbed his victim to death.

The body of the computer engineer was found two days later, when a close friend of Najuaith, surprised by his absence and having received no response to his messages since the night of the 22nd, notified the police and a locksmith. When they entered, they found her naked and lifeless body on the bed in the bedroom. They were also able to verify that the killer had taken the victim’s phone, to prevent the police from accessing your messages.

However, Ovejero did not take all the terminals that could incriminate him. Investigators managed to access the victim’s laptop, where they found the key to identify the killer. Najuaith kept pictures of all the boys he was dating. Julián Ovejero’s appeared last in the image gallery on his PC.

After the discovery, they analyzed the images of the security cameras in the area and found images of Julián leaving the building, hours after the crime. They already had a prime suspect. All that remained was to check the fingerprints found at the crime scene. The subsequent analysis determined that one of them coincided with that of Julián Ovejero.

Partying

For his part, Julián left the crime scene after committing the murder. He bought a ticket to his country and took refuge in the La Bombilla settlement, a depressed area on the outskirts of San Miguel de Tucumán, a city from which it originates. There he has been hidden for 3 years, trying to go unnoticed. After the first months in Tucumán, the alleged murderer returned to a normal life, going out partying and even having a presence on social networks.

That was one of the key clues for Group V of Homicides of the Higher Headquarters of the National Police in Madrid to find his whereabouts. Once located, a joint operation between the Spanish and Argentine police ended with Ovejero’s arrest. The arrest took place on September 2. The night of the arrest, the alleged murderer of the Grindr he was walking down Paraguay street, a party area of the La Bombilla settlement.

The young man was detained by the Argentine Federal Police and this same week the extradition was approved by Fernando Poviña, the San Martín de Tucumán magistrate who was in charge of the case.