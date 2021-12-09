12/09/2021 at 05:39 CET

The Argentine Alfredo Moreno, who scored 146 goals in Mexican soccer between 2001 and 2014, passed away this Wednesday at age 41 of age, due to complications of a cancerous tumor.

Formed in the ranks of Boca Juniors in his country, with which he won the Copa Libertadores in 2000 and 2003, the monkey” Moreno signed in 2001 with Necaxa and since then he became one of the best scorers in Mexican soccer.

With a great sense of goal and personality, the attacker originally from Santiago del Estero He dressed in the First Division of Mexico, in addition to that of Necaxa, the shirts of San Luis, América, Atlas, Tijuana, Puebla and Veracruz.

He was a member of the team of the Xolos de Tijuana, champions of the 2012 Apertura tournament and leader of the scorers with San Luis in the Apertura 2007.

Last month the retired footballer underwent a gallbladder surgery in which they detected a malignant tumor in the intestines.

Boca Juniors mourns the death of Alfredo Moreno, player emerged from the Inferiores and two-time champion with 18 goals in 38 games. We accompany the family in this sad moment and we will remember it forever with the joy of its festivities. pic.twitter.com/NMtRjdE13F – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) December 8, 2021

Moreno debuted with Boca Junior in 1998, in 2000 he went to Racing and after a brief stopover in Necaxa he signed with Shandong Luneng of China; returned to Boca in 2003, the year in which He returned to Necaxa to stay in Mexico.

Alfredo Moreno is the Argentine player with the most goals in the First Division of Mexico and one of the best-performing foreigners in the league this century.

Since the death of the forward was announced on social networks, league teams have expressed their condolences and some footballers have shown solidarity with the player’s family.