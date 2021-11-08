

Castellanos was the top scorer and one of the best assists in the 2021 MLS regular round.

Photo: Rich Schultz / .

The Argentine forward from New York City FC, Valentin “Taty” Castellanos, conquered the 2021 MLS Golden Boot, after scoring 19 goals in a close race that ran through the final day of the regular season on Decision Day. Castellanos takes the scorer title with the tiebreaker of assists. His eight goal passes were decisive in overcoming DC United’s Ola Kamara, who also scored 19 goals during the campaign and added five assists.

Castellanos, the first NYCFC player to win the award in club history, started the season in style, scoring one goal in each of four straight games to open the 2021 regular season.

However, it was his nine goals at the end of the season in 11 games, from July 25 to September 22, that propelled him in the race for the Golden Boot.

Ending the season on that same momentum, Castellanos emerged as the favorite, scoring six goals in the last four games, leading NYCFC’s unbeaten streak in that span and solidifying the club’s No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference to secure his spot. in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

🇦🇷 Valentin Castellanos (23y / o) with yet another goal for New York City. That’s now Castellanos’ 19th goal in 32 MLS games this season. He’s also registered 8 assists.pic.twitter.com/Cwvm6SguUs— Fútbol Spy (@SpyFutbol) November 7, 2021

Castellanos also becomes the first Argentine player in the league to conquer the title of scorer of the season and the third South American player to win the Golden Boot since 2018, joining Venezuelan Josef Martínez of Atlanta United (2018) and Uruguayan. Diego Rossi from LAFC (2020). This becomes the highest-scoring season for the player of the Argentina Under-23 National Team with NYCFC, surpassing his previous mark of 11 goals in 2019.

The season of Valentín Castellanos, winner of the 2021 Golden Boot: ✅ 32 games (all as a starter)

⚽ 19 goals (0.6 per game)

🅰️ 8 assists

📌 One goal every 145 minutes

🎯 4.1 shots per game Key in qualifying for the playoffs. #VamosNYC pic.twitter.com/6oNn4JPVGl— Rollins (@SoyRollins) November 8, 2021

Valentín Castellanos: goals that are worth gold

Through your prolific efforts, Castellanos has raised a total of $ 19,500 for the MLS academies through the “Audi Goals Drive Progress’” program, a multi-year initiative launched by Audi dedicated to expanding the breadth of academic resources through contributions to player education, housing and transportation.

To ensure young players are supported in their effort to maintain excellence on the field and in the classroom, funds raised by Castellanos include $ 500 per goal scored during the 2021 MLS regular season that will be distributed to all academies in MLS and an additional $ 10,000 contribution to NYCFC Academy for winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

“Audi is proud to support MLS and its efforts to showcase the next generation of soccer talent.“Said Adam Perez, Audi of America experiential marketing specialist. “We are pleased to congratulate Valentín Castellanos on his Golden Boot and we look forward to continuing our commitment to growing soccer in the US, as well as driving individual progress both on and off the field through our program. ” Audi Goals Drive Progress”.