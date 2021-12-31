Ariadne Díaz, her dog is eaten by a crocodile | Instagram

Ariadne Díaz goes through the most difficult days after the sad end of her dog, between the jaws of a crocodile.

The Mexican actress, Ariadne Díaz, is heartbroken after her dog, Tacha, was fiercely attacked by a crocodile, the “television star” herself, shared what happened on her social networks.

The protagonist of “The double life of Estela Carrillo“(2017), revealed to his 5, 9 million subscribers the great duel he goes through after losing his dog.

The “Diego Ornellas’s wife“and his pet had an encounter with a reptile, of which” Tacha “unfortunately did not manage to escape unscathed.

Yesterday while we were returning from the beach that is a block from my house, a crocodile caught her and in a second Tacha was gone, she wrote in a video in which she appears with her faithful companion.

Ariadne Díaz, her dog is eaten by a crocodile. Photo: Instagram Capture

The one born on August 16, 1985 in Puerto Vallarta, Ariadna Rosales Díaz, told the details through her stories from the official Instagram account where she very moved, shared the details of the unfortunate encounter.

In addition, he also dedicated a message with which he said goodbye to his beloved pet, the famous 36-year-old, who made her debut in the soap opera, “Girls like you“He showed the love he felt for her, although with deep regret he regretted not having been able to enjoy more moments together.

I never imagined that yesterday would be her last day in this world, I did not have time to hug her and tell her how much I love her and how much I would miss her, she added in a second message.

Finally, the also actress of “The Malquerida“(2014), who is the mother of Diego, the fruit of her marriage, issued a warning to all those who live near her to be extremely careful.

The wife of the actor from “If we are left”, a telenovela that is currently broadcast on Televisa, dedicated a message in which she alerted her neighbors since many of these ferocious animals have been observed in the area.

I ask you to be extremely careful throughout this area, I have found crocodiles outside my house, on the beach and even in the sea. Concluded.

The famous actress who played the role of Leticia Hernández in Emilio Larrosa’s production in 2007 forged her career in the world of the small screen after graduating from Televisa’s CEA (Center for Artistic Education).

Later, other participations such as “To hell with the handsome“,” Tomorrow is forever “and” Full of love “, to name a few.