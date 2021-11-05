The Broadway circuit is one of the most important industries for the world of entertainment in the United States. When a play, drama or musical arrives at one of the locations on that avenue in New York, it is certain that it will succeed in leaving for a very good season and will have the opportunity to reach other countries, although Broadway is the most desired place to visit. anyone who is part of the show.

One of the most popular plays in recent years, it has earned a prominent position among the dazzling billboards alongside the theatrical version of Mamma Mia! – 54%, is Wicked, a story that arises from the already known The Wizard of Oz – 99%, however, everything that takes place in this work happens long before the arrival of Dorothy and her friends to the magical world of Oz seeking to meet a powerful sorcerer who will fill them with virtues and discover that he is a fraud.

Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz was written by Winnie Holzman, based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: Memoirs of a Wicked Witch, while the unforgettable songs were composed by Stephen Schwartz and it has been taken to various stages around the world, including Mexico where the protagonist was Danna Paola. But now, the story of the witches of Oz will take the step to the big screen.

Since last year it was confirmed that Wicked would have its film adaptation, and it was in the same 2020 when the name of Jon M. Chu (In the neighborhood – 95%, Crazy Millionaires – 93%) to direct the project, and it was the same filmmaker who, yesterday afternoon, announced that he had finally found the ideal voices to play Elphaba, also known as the Wicked Witch of the West; and to Glinda, or the good witch of the south.

The chosen ones were Cynthia Erivo (Widows – 91%, Harriet – 40%) for the role of Elphaba and Ariana Grande to be Glinda.

Good news! The amazing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be our Elphaba and Galinda at @WckenMovie @UniversalPics. Get ready for a match like you’ve never seen it before !!! Pink and green !!!

Those chosen for the leading roles also shared the news through their social networks with an Instagram carousel where their reaction to the news and the gift that the director sent them for having each stayed with their character is observed.

The note that reached each of the interpreters was totally personal, Ariana’s said that the role was made for her, while in Cynthia’s, the director says he is honored to have someone like her in one of the main roles. It is worth mentioning that both actresses are not far from the musical, while the interpreter of “Thank U, Next” performed “The Wizard and I” in a special event dedicated to the success of Broadway in 2018, Erivo already has a remarkable career on stage from the popular avenue of New York.

Cynthia has won a Tony, a Grammy and an Emmy for her performance in the staging of The Color Purple, and was recently nominated once again for an Emmy for reviving Aretha Franklin on the series Genius: Aretha. According to what is reported in Entertainment Weekly, both Stephen Schwartz What Winnie holzmann are collaborating with the script, while Marc platt He will serve as producer on the Universal Pictures film.