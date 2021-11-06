Ariana Grande will be the protagonist of the musical film “Wicked” | INSTAGRAM

Many of Ariana Grande’s fans are happy with the announcement, however, others say that she should have been Megara in the Live Action adaptation of Hercules, but we will have to see how she does with her new role in the film. “Wicked”, the big screen adaptation of the famous Broadway musical.

Of course the excitement came to the moment when we knew that a film adaptation of the famous musical was about to hit our screens, but the final excitement was when we found out that Ariana Grande will play Glinda, The Good Witch, a role typically played by Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway, while Cynthia Erivo will be in charge of interpreting “Elphaba”, the misunderstood green-skinned girl who was originally played by Idina Menzel.

Both the musical and this new version for theaters is an adaptation of the same name by Gregory Maguire and would be a prequel from “The Wizard of Oz”, what follows these two agonist squares what it is they had become best friends in college until they ended up distancing themselves.

This movie will be directed by anon M. Chu, who directed “In The Heights” this year.

Stephen Swartz write the music and the lyrics of the musical and finally Winnie holzman Original playwright will be in charge of adapting the script together with the first one mentioned.

We found out about their acceptance and their casting on their respective Instagram with some screenshots where the actresses were singing and performing on FaceTime, of course congratulating each other.



Ariana Grande shares her happiness for the news with her fans on Instagram.

Ariana Grande thanked God for her post and tagged the people in charge of the project as well as the new official Universal Pictures movie account.

We can see that Ariana Grande was excited and very happy with the news of what will be in the film as well as that she also shared photos of the roses she received from Erivo: “Pink goes well with green. Congratulations Miss Ariana. The role is made for you and I am excited to share this musical journey with you ”.

It has been many years since the need to adapt this film to the cinema was debated, however, despite the fact that it had been denounced for a long time, it had to be delayed by some other projects such as Cats that were on the way.