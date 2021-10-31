The Arizona Fall League emerged in 1992. As a league, it is operated by MLB and seeks to bring together some of the top Minor League prospects to clean up their deficiencies and provide playing time.

Currently there are six teams (Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Beams, Scottsdale Scorpions, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas and Surprise Saguaros) that are involved and in each of them the prospects of five MLB franchises are concentrated.

The Scorpions answer right back with this Triston Casas double. Left fielder Richie Palacios comes around to tie it up! 🦂 @RedSox @RedSoxPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/TXw4L0D4nZ – MLB’s Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 25, 2021

Among the more media prospects who are having playing time are Triston Casas and Jeter Downs (Red Sox), Spencer Torkelsson (of the Tigers and for whom the season ended due to injury), Riley Green (Tigers) and Marco Luciano (Giants) .

Here is the video of Spencer Torkelson’s apparent injury in the Arizona Fall League Awkward slide back into third base (📹 @RobbySilv) pic.twitter.com/hcd078bhtv – Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) October 20, 2021

Many players have passed through the League and later made MLB history.

In the season itself, one of its participants was receiver Mike Piazza, who became champion of the tournament. Mike was the first player in the league to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. As a matter of fact after his foray into Arizona, he was named Rookie of the Year in 1993.

Also playing in the fall league was catcher and even San Francisco Giants leader Buster Posey. In 2009 he was polishing there to later be named Rookie of the Year in 2010 and win the first of three World Series with the San Francisco ninth.

Charlie Morton, who just made headlines as the starter of Game One of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros and was injured, played for the Peoria Javelinas in 2007. He made his MLB debut at following year and since then it has been active for 14 seasons. Among his conquests is the 2017 World Series playing then with his rivals on duty (Houston Astros) and having participated in two editions of the All-Star Game.

Other notable players who have been through a fall in Arizona include David Wright (2003), Dustin Pedroia (2004), Andre Ethier (2005), Bryce Harper (2010-2011), Nolan Arenado (2011), Mike Trout (2011), Mookie Betts (2013), Aaron Judge (2014), Gleyber Torres (2016) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017).

As a curious note, in 1994, Michael Jordan played for the Scottsdale Scorpions just like former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, he also played for the Scorpions but in 2016 during his foray into professional baseball.

The Arizona Fall League gives you a glimpse into the future and witness the birth of new stars.