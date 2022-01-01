

Trucker kidnapped a Mexican immigrant and threatened to kill him and hang his body on a bridge.

Photo: STILL_PHOTOGRAPHY / Pixabay

An Arizona truck driver has been charged with the kidnapping of an undocumented migrant who was trying to get from the border to Pennsylvania, which he allegedly tormented with different weapons while threatening to leave him in the desert to die and then hang his body, all in exchange for thousands of dollars, according to federal court records reviewed by The Daily Beast.

The Mexican citizen by name José Jaime García-Escamilla, who was being held captive by the truckerAfter 4 days, he managed to inform the workers at the high desert motel where he was being held hostage about the crime of which he was being a victim and begged them to contact the police.

It was the night of November 30 when the nightmare experienced by García-Escamilla, when he and five other people climbed a border fence near Douglas, Arizona, and they walked through the Sonoran desert. Along the way, three other members of the group stayed behind their guide and got lost, according to the Mexican immigrant.

Soon after, García-Escamilla and another person who was also looking for the American dream were picked up by a white truck and taken to a house 30 minutes away. Subsequently, they were hidden in a small room attached to the property, indicates the criminal complaint filed in the case.

The next day a “plump man with salt and pepper hair” appeared in a gray Dodge Durango, identified as Clifford Lee Tanner, 44, who drove both people to Phoenix.

Upon arrival, Tanner ran into someone in a white van, “and a discussion ensued about payment.”. The 44-year-old then “pulled out a black AR-15 pistol and pointed it at the driver of the white van before erratically driving away,” while García-Escamilla and the second migrant sat in the back.

Subsequently, the driver met with a relative of the second migrant, who gave him an envelope with cash, continues the complaint.

Afterward, Tanner drove to California, where they dropped off the second man. There, the trucker informed Garcia-Escamilla that he would take him to his destination in Pennsylvania for $ 9,000. But when Garcia-Escamilla resisted, Tanner took him to Tucson.

According to the complaint, Tanner continually threatened the Mexican migrant and told him that I’d leave him, leave him in the desert to die, he would kill him and hang his body from a bridge. In addition, he tormented him with a stun gun and a knife.

There was an unsuccessful escape attempt by García-Escamilla when Tanner stopped at a gas station, however, the Mexican ended up returning to the truck after Tanner pointed an AR-15 at his chest and threatened to kill him.

This unleashed the fury of Tanner, who decided to raise the price of García-Escamilla’s freedom, telling him “you can forget about going to Pennsylvania”, that the cost of his release would now be $ 30,000 and that now the migrant worked for him.

According to the complaint, the trucker drove to a local Travelodge and rented two rooms for the night, where he told Garcia-Escamilla to shower and get some sleep while he settled nearby.

There are thousands of horror stories from asylum seekers and other migrants about their own experiences being kidnapped by human traffickers while their families are extorted for ransoms.

Some of the people are physically abused while traveling to the United States, others raped, stolen or even murdered

Few of the perpetrators end up facing justice for their crimes, reports reveal.

