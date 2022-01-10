

Photo: Kindel Media / Pexels

An Arkansas man was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison for acts of sexual abuse against two minors, as reported by a federal jury.

The federal jury found Carl Monroe Gordon, the victims’ former stepfather, guilty of multiple counts of sexual abuse of two children at their residences at the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas.

Gordon, 50, was convicted of abusing the victims during Christmas 2018 and in July 2019. According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Gordon abused one of the minors for many years, beginning when the boy was just 10 or 11 years. .

“Perhaps the most troubling cases my office is investigating involve the rape of children by those responsible for their care,” US Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement.

“The details of this case are alarming. Equally unfathomable is the heroic effort of these children who stepped forward to ensure that this individual is not capable of victimizing others, “he added.

“Today’s ruling reflects the dedication of prosecutors and law enforcement agencies in the Western District of Texas to vigorously pursue justice in these cases,” he concluded.

Gordon was convicted of one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of travel with intent to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the West, District of Texas.

An investigation by the FBI found that Gordon “engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse of children for nearly three decades” and committed similar conduct in Arkansas, California, Tennessee and Texas, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said: “Partners with the FBI’s Crimes Against Children / Human Trafficking Task Force in El Paso worked tirelessly to ensure that this defendant never bullies again. , coerce or victimize a child ”.

“Hopefully today’s 50-year sentence will bring some closure and allow the victims and their families to get ahead of this heinous crime,” he added.

In addition to the prison sentence, United States District Judge David C. Guaderrama ordered Gordan to pay $ 20,000 to the Trafficking Victims Justice Fund and be released on supervised release after completing his sentence. .

