The Barca lost the unbeaten at the Palau when they fell to Armani Milan (73-75) And what is worse, they suffered the third consecutive defeat of the season in the worst streak of the year, and with the visit of the European champions, Anadolu Efes, also at the Palau this Thursday.

FCB

ARM

Barça, 73

(14 + 14 + 26 + 19): Laprovittola (6), Kuric (22), Hayes (0), Mirotic (18), Davies (11) – starting five-, Sanli (2), Martínez (0), Smits (2), Higgins (1), Jokubaitis (11), Nnaji (0).

Armani Milan, 75

(14 + 20 + 13 + 28): Rodríguez (18), Grant (6), Hines (8), Melli (8), Bentil (8) – starting five-, Kell (8), Tarczewsky (0), Ricci (0), Hall (8), Delaney (15).

Referees:

Latisevs, Rocha and Nedovic. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 20th round of the Euroleague, played at the Palau Blaugrana, before 4,430 spectators.

After a bad half (28-34), he knew how to turn it around in the third, with a 26-13 runBut the former Barça player Delaney and the Canary Islands ended up deciding the duel for the Messina team (73-75).

Two teams that were candidates to be in the Final Four were measured, but today, lacking pace due to the covid19 and with losses in both teams, they did not offer their best image. The best news for Barça is that they got Brandon Davies back at the last minute and Saras has already put him in the starting team.

And the truth is that both teams proved to be far from their best form. The best in the first quarter was ‘Chacho’ Rodríguez, the most clairvoyant in attack by the Italians, against a Barça that showed the lack of rhythm and success after the stoppage of the squad by the covid19 despite being applied in defense.

Both sets, with little success, they were glancing sideways in that first room. Laprovittola achieved a triple that gave Barça the maximum (8-5), but the differences were small, and the first quarter ended with a poor tie at 14 points where the 10 of the Canarian base stood out.

Davies picks up the tone

It wasn’t much better on the restart, although Davies, a little more successful, put intensity into the game (18-14). PBut no one could keep up with him. With very little care of the ball in both teams (11 losses by Barça and another 11 by Armani), the duel was decided for Armani, who came to leave 7 and with the young Nnaji on the court, a reward for his good game against BAXI.

Davies was discharged hours before the game, and entered the starting team

| JAVI FERRANDIZ

But the errors in the blaugrana shot (3/12 in triples) and With very little rhythm in the game, the break was reached with a favorable income for the Italians, but with the open game (28-34).

Hall gave the maximum to Armani at the beginning of the second half (28-36), but Barça came out with another verve and with Mirotic ready to resolve in attack. A partial of 9-0 turned the score around and even managed to match his maximum income (42-38).

But the Catalans chained their best minutes, with Kuric and Mirotic pulling the attack that changed the dynamics of the duel completely to go 10 (51-41) and leave the fourth in the Barça franchise (54-47) after a 26-13 run.

Another tight ending

Those of Jasikevicius did not know how to control that small income, and with a Delaney directing operations, he managed to get Armani decisively into the duel with five minutes remaining with a partial of 2-9 (56-56).

Messina returned command of the team to Sergio Rodríguez, with Delaney partnering in the outside game, against a Barça where Kuric took responsibility in attack. He was going to decide the success of each other. And it seemed that the former Barça player was still ‘hot’ to keep the Italians ahead two minutes from the end (65-65).

The game ended in a spectacular exchange of triples by Kuric, Delaney and Mirotic, which was decided with free throws by Melli. He missed the first, and scored the second. With four seconds, Laprovittola missed the mark and Barça lost their unbeaten record at the Palau (73-75).