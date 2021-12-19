Actor Armie Hammer has been released from rehab after 9 months of treatment after receiving accusations of rape and cannibalistic tendencies.. This is how The Sun tells it that, according to a source close to him, the interpreter “is doing really well and it is wonderful news for his family. He is back in the Cayman Islands.”

Among all the accusations, the woman with the pseudonym Effie stands out, who denounced that the actor in 2017 forced her to have sex without her consent for four hours: “I thought I was going to die,” explained the victim. After the alleged assault, he claimed that Hammer “left without worrying about my well-being.” Los Angeles Police confirmed they were investigating the interpreter.

Following this news, his now ex-wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Chambers, showed on her Instagram profile her support for victims of sexist violence: “For weeks, I have been trying to process everything that has happened. I am shocked Heartbroken and devastated. Anguish aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I did not realize how many things I did not know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and encourage anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help they need to heal. At this time, I will not comment further on this matter. “

In addition, two ex-girlfriends of the ‘Call me by your name’ actor also spoke about their stormy relationships with him. Paige Lorenz, who was a 23-year-old design student at the time, He said that he was afraid when he was with him: “He is a scary person”. For her part, Courtney Vucekovic stated that she needed therapeutic help due to her courtship.

Alleged private conversations between Hammer and women that showed some of the Hollywood star’s fantasies were also leaked through social networks: have sex with them, drink their blood and eat human organs.

Consequences

After denying everything, Hammer had to quit four jobs: ‘Shotgun Wedding’, a comedy that would have starred alongside Jennifer Lopez, ‘The Offer’, a miniseries based on the days of filming ‘The Godfather’, the thriller ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ and, finally, ‘Gaslit’, fiction where he was going to share a cast with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Death on the Nile has yet to be released, which Disney now intends to release in theaters in February.