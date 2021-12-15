2021 is already in its final stretch, and it has not been an easy year for many. In the first place, it is the second year that still closes with the COVID 19 pandemic, but there are those who faced even more complicated situations. Such is the case of Armie Hammer who, at the beginning of January, began to face charges of cannibalism, which had evidence of messages written by himself in which he said that he wanted to test the blood of his recipient, in addition to admitting that he was “100% cannibal”.

After the first leak of his messages, other women who shared similar experiences began to come to light, in addition to a couple of ex-girlfriends who said they had had traumatic experiences with the actor while he manipulated them to do sexual games where they ended up physically hurt and emotionally. Armie simply assured that she would not respond to lies.

However, in the blink of an eye, his career that he had been building since 2012 with Espejito Espejito – 49%, which would be followed by The Lone Ranger – 31%, began to unravel, in addition to the success that Call Me By Your Name had meant – 97% and his latest project released Rebecca – 100%. Although Death on the Nile still stands after the director did consider replacing it in the style of Kevin Spacey’s disappearance in All the Money in the World – 63%, other promising projects were lost such as Billion Dollar Spy Y The Offer.

It was in May when it was reported that the actor had left the Cayman Islands to enter rehabilitation at a clinic where addictions related to drugs, alcohol and sex are treated, this with the support of his now ex-wife. Elizabeth chambers. After several months of rehab keeping quiet, it has now been confirmed that the actor has left the institution and is now back at his home in the Cayman Islands.

The information comes from a source who broke the news to The Sun, ensuring that the actor has shown significant progress and “is doing very well.” Most likely, Hammer will try to clean up his image over the next few months in order to continue his acting career, although it is clear that he has already been signed. Also, outside of her sexual attitude, which her treatment covered, there are still legal details to be resolved such as the rape charges.

For now, the Los Angeles County District Attorney has this case on the table, and the actor will have to face the law. While that is resolved, it is unlikely that Armie’s career will be completely destroyed, as Hollywood has always found a way to rescue stars who still seem profitable to it; this without forgetting that the public has a certain empathy with the stars who overcome this type of problems, and the best proof of this is Robert Downey Jr ..

It is true that Armie can hardly continue to be seen as that prince who was rescued by Snow White, and now he will carry a stigma for the rest of his life. Meanwhile, it will be necessary to see how public opinion receives it when it appears in Death on the nile in February of next year.

