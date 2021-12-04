12/04/2021

Marcus armstrong he has achieved his first victory in Formula 2 in the first race of Saudi Arabia. The New Zealander has won the game his compatriot Liam Lawson, while Jüri Vips has completed the podium in third position.

Armstrong has outplayed Lawson , author of pole. Following a safety car caused by Marino Sato and Guilherme Samaia as soon as they started, Armstrong has defended his first position in the highlight and from there he has dedicated himself to measuring his advantage.

The race was a disaster for Chinese Guanyu Zhou, who next year will make his Formula 1 debut with Alfa Romeo and as a teammate of Valtteri Bottas. The Alpine quarry driver spun while battling Christian Lundgaard and fell to the back of the grid.

Thanks to the inverted grid in tomorrow’s race, the Championship leader will start second, Oscar Piastri.

SAUDI ARABIAN GP F2. Race 1:

1. Marcus Armstrong DAMS 41’44 “102

2. Liam Lawson Hitech +0 “563

3. Jüri Vips Hitech +2 “044

4. Felipe Drugovich Virtuosi +2 “826

5. Jehan Daruvala Carlin +5 “584

6. Robert Shwartzman Prema +8 “278

7. Christian Lundgaard ART +8 “377

8. Dan Ticktum Carlin +8 “452

9. Oscar Piastri Prema +8 “613

10. Bent Viscaal Trident +10 “468

11. Jack Doohan MP +10 “566

12. Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz +10 “965

13. Roy Nissany DAMS +12 “977

14. Clément Novalak MP +13 “104

15. Ralph Boschung Campos +14 “332

16. Logan Sargeant HWA +15 “308

17. Guanyu Zhou Virtuosi +17 “343

18. Olli Caldwell Campos +24 “652

RET. Théo Pourchaire ART –

RET. Alessio Deledda HWA –

RET. Marino Sato Trident –

RET. Guilherme Samaia Charouz –