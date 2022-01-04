01/03/2022

On at 20:13 CET

Marc Brugues

The drastic budget reductions that Girona has suffered as a result of the double disappointment of not going up to First, first against Elche, two years ago, and last season against Rayo, have made Montilivi have a better period of time. super templates made from proven names.

The non-promotion has given in a time of austerity in signings but that, on the rebound, has allowed the coaches to look more at the subsidiary. And this is how it has been seen sprout and grow players with a lot of weight already in the first team as Terrats, Kebe and above all, Arnau Martinez.

The defender of Premià de Dalt, only 18 years old, is undoubtedly the most powerful asset of Girona that yesterday, finally, made his renewal public until 2025. Arnau finished his contract on June 30 and had received the interest of clubs in the League and also from abroad to join but Girona has linked him for three more seasons.

The sea, then, see your contract updated based on performance and will have a professional record from next season. In addition, it shields it with a clause of 5 million if Girona plays in Second and 10 million in First.

left the farmhouse

Formed in the FC Barcelona squad, Arnau arrived at Girona in 2018, at the age of 15, from Hospitalet. Installed at the residence for young values ​​of the Hortes, from the cadet he went to Youth B and in December of last year Francisco made him debut with the first team. Since then no one takes him out of eleven.