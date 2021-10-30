Tomorrow the annual COP26 climate conference, organized by the UN, will begin; an event in which almost all the countries of the world participate with the objective of analyzing the progress regarding their agreement to stabilize the concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This event has been taking place since 1994, when the treaty that was proposed two years earlier came into force. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

However, this year’s conference has already been talking about hours before it happens, and there have been complaints from important figures for the economy of some countries where it is pointed out that these meetings, because it is not the only one that is done, they only generate a major blow to the world economy. But of course that would not stay that way. The action star, bodybuilding physique, and former governor of California stood up to world leaders by claiming they only protect their own interests.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a fervent advocate for the environment for years, and this time he not only scolded those who view these kinds of struggles as “waste” but called them “stupid” and “liars.” And it is not that anyone wants to confront someone who has already had an encounter with an alien (Predator – 78%) or that it has been a destructive machine (Terminator – 100%).

During his conversation with the BBC, the actor was upset by the kind of pretexts that are being used to minimize the climate crisis, and even assured that both issues, the economy and the environment, can go hand in hand without any problem generating related jobs. to the fight. You can read part of Schwarzenegger’s statement below.

It can protect the environment and protect the economy at the same time. We find out how to do it [en California], it’s about having the balls to do it. […] You can have global capitalism, but you have to be smart about it. You can have the best [economía] of the world, but if people are dead, they are dead, it’s over.

The also Comando actor – 70% explained that the problem for understanding the importance of this type of conference, as well as the fact that no action is taken on climate change, lies in a communication problem between environmentalists and the other people who are not close to the subject. To understand it better, he made a comparison with the functioning of the film industry.

Facts and figures will not sell the ticket. If you are going to sell a movie, you can’t talk about how you did the financing or what special effects you used, you have to tell the story, you have to make people go to see the movie, seduce them.

Finally, Schwarzenegger recognized the progress that the state of California has made in this regard, since they managed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions returning to the levels that were counted in 1990 with a reduction of 25%, he concluded by highlighting that going green is also becoming job generator.