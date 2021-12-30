Arnold Schwarzenegger divorces after 10 years of trial

Recently, it has become known that the famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has divorced after infidelity with his housekeeper, something that to be true could be seen coming from the beginning.

After more than 10 years of legal complications due to a lack of agreements, Arnold Schwarzenegger finally managed to divorce Maria Schriver.

The truth is that one of the most famous and longest-lasting couples in show business was the one that has formed up to now the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria schriver who for more than 10 years faced their process of divorce.

The reason was that the also former Governor of California had an extramarital affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena and from which his son Joseph Baena emerged, who years later would be officially recognized by Arnold.

In fact, his son Joseph actually looks like his clone and has gone viral because he will soon make his film debut and is a bodybuilder, following all in his father’s footsteps.

It should be noted that the news was released by various media in the United States this morning and could be considered the longest divorce in Hollywood history.

Said process was carried out and signed by a private judge at the beginning of December, however, a judge had to enter it into the judicial system, a fact that occurred during the first hours of this Wednesday, December 29.

The reasons why this process took so long is due to the lack of motivation and a very complex property liquidation agreement, since although they cordially decided to separate, they had not reviewed all the legal terms and agreements.

It is worth mentioning that so far the economic agreement is a secret, however, several unofficial sources comment that it would be around 400 million dollars, although some others comment that said figure and properties were divided in half because they did not have a prior prenuptial agreement .

On the other hand, from the marriage that ends today, Arnold and Maria had four children: Christina, Christofer, Patrick and Katherine.

However, also as we mentioned at the beginning of the note is Joseph who is the son he had outside of his marriage, but ironically is the one who most closely resembles the actor.

Through his social networks, it can be seen that he maintains a good relationship with all his children and in fact makes them participate in his activities that have not stopped despite the complex legal situation he had.

He even recently donated 25 homes to homeless veterans in Los Angeles as part of his ongoing altruism.