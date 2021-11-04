11/04/2021

Act. At 22:15 CET

The Civil Guard has arrested a 23-year-old man for an alleged Reckless manslaughter and seven personal injury offenses, due to the poisoning suffered by seven young people in Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara), one of which passed away.

Sources close to the investigation have informed . that the arrest occurred this Wednesday, and that -according to the first investigations- the man illegally occupied the premises where the event occurred. He tampered with the generator set that caused the harmful emissions that led to the poisoning of teenagers.

The event occurred on the night of Sunday, October 31 to Monday, November 1, when a 15-year-old girl died and eight other people were injured – six young people and two civil guards – after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning, due to the bad combustion of a generator, in a local in Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara) .

It was the family of one of the seven young people gathered, worried that he was not returning home nor could they locate him through the mobile phone, the one who went to the Civil Guard to report it and they provided the last location of the mobile, which led the agents to the aforementioned location.

As I look out the window they saw that there were people inside, but they were not moving, so the guards broke the windows, entered and found the seven boys and girls unconscious.

The first two guards who entered were also affected by intoxication and they had to be treated by medical services and later discharged.

One of the young people is still admitted to the ICU of the Guadalajara Hospital, another two are on the floor in this same health center and two more are hospitalized in centers in the Community of Madrid.