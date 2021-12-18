12/18/2021

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested this Saturday a man who has pushed a woman onto the subway track at Urgell station in Barcelona, ​​from where has been able to leave before the arrival of the convoy thanks to the help of another user.

The regional police have informed . that the events took place shortly before 9.40 am in circumstances that are still being investigated, although, for now, it is ruled out that it is a case of sexist violence because the victim and the aggressor did not know each other.

The detainee, a 28-year-old man of Colombian nationality is now facing an accusation for attempted murder and another for injuries.

Stop a home per temptativa d’homicidi that has filled a donation to the metro line to Barcelona. A testimonial l’ha pogut rescue abans that passés the comboi pic.twitter.com/f1mjgrrmsr – Mossos (@mossos) December 18, 2021

The woman has been transferred to a health center to undergo an in-depth examination, although she shows only bruises and superficial wounds.

Apparently, the detainee approached the woman when they were both on one of the platforms of the Urgell metro, on line 1, and has pushed her onto the road without further ado.

A traveler, who was on the opposite platform and has witnessed the events, has jumped and crossed the tracks to help the woman out of the place and get to safety before the arrival of the next convoy.

The Mossos also rule out that the detainee’s motivation was to steal to the victim, which is why the possibility arises that he was in a situation of alienation for some reason.