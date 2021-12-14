12/14/2021 at 1:36 PM CET

Drafting

Agents of the Palma National Police they arrested last sunday uA 28-year-old man of Algerian origin as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault against a woman in the park of Ses Estacions de Palm.

The facts have occurred on the 21:55 hours, after receiving several calls from citizens who had seen how a man was forcing a woman into the darkest part of the park.Several Citizen Security patrols of the National Police have visited the place and have interviewed three citizens, two women and a man, who pointed out a girl who was in the vicinity and have stated that moments before they were walking and They saw a man pushing the woman into a dark area of ​​the park.e, then and as they approached they heard that the woman asked the man to leave her, repeating it several times.

When the citizens came closer they saw the woman lying on the ground with her pants down, for which they reproached the man for said action, who he became aggressive, threatening some of the witnesses.

The agents interviewed the victim who stated that the man had pulled down his pants and touched his private parts. The aggression did not go away thanks to the intervention of some girls who had witnessed what was happening.

Agents located the alleged perpetrator around the area, being recognized by both the witnesses and the victim, proceeding to his detention as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault.