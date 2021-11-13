11/13/2021 at 12:28 CET

EPA

Last Friday, November 5, the National Police arrested a 20-year-old woman as the alleged perpetrator of several crimes of theft of clothing for more than 1,600 euros in a shopping center and another for stealing various personal effects from a Hospital Center in Saragossa. In addition, the agents intervened in the room where the detainee was staying, which had a dozen records, 82 grams of “speed & rdquor ;, 8.46 grams of cocaine and other narcotic substances such as Orfidal and Ribotril tablets, a precision digital scale and cash.

The investigation began as a result of a complaint lodged at the end of October after the person in charge of a well-known commercial establishment located in Paseo Sagasta informed the Group of Thefts of the Judicial Police of the theft of several articles of clothing from inside the store.

After taking the pertinent steps, the investigators They managed to identify and locate the alleged perpetrator of these thefts, which apparently was staying in a hotel of the city, establishing a surveillance device around the room he occupied, to proceed with his arrest.

The cleaning staff of the hotel establishment accessed the room of the later detainee in order to condition it and they found a cabin too messy, full of damage and damage and with narcotic substances and electronic effects at sight for which they notified the authorities.

Theft in neonates

The agents obtained an entry and search warrant, guarding the door of the room so that no one could enter until the arrival of said order. Meanwhile, the investigated called the hotel reception communicating that that same afternoon she was going to collect her belongings and was also interested in whether anyone had asked about her.

Only half an hour later, the woman appeared at the hotel establishment and was detained by the police officers who, in the search, found, in addition to all the narcotic substances listed above, 12 mobile phones, 2 laptops, three tickets Christmas lottery and a black balaclava.

After verifying several of the intervened effects, the investigators were able to verify that they came from a theft that was reported on November 4, committed at a Hospital Center in the city located on Paseo Mariano Renovales. According to the complainant, the effects were taken from inside the neonatal area of ​​said hospital.

Hours later, the detainee was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty, who, after hearing her statement, ordered her immediate admission to prison.