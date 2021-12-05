12/05/2021 at 12:59 CET

EP

The civil Guard has arrested for a crime of sexual abuse a 21 year old man which was located in Vera (Almería) with an 11-year-old girl disappeared hours before the neighboring municipality of Cuevas del Almanzora (Almería).

The Almería Command has reported in a note that the investigation began on the night of Friday to Saturday after 062 received a call that alerted that the victim’s trace had been lost.

The agents organized a search engine that at first led the agents to collect information from their close relatives and the monitoring of social networks, actions that provided “valuable information” to the guards.

After the analysis of these first indications, they moved quickly to the town of Vera, having suspicions that the minor could be in a specific area of ​​this municipality in company of a 21-year-old adult.

Several patrols in the area began an urgent house-to-house search at dawn until a source told them that the minor was in a nearby farmhouse.

Thanks to this, a few hours after receiving the first call, lThe agents located the girl, “reserving her identity and assuring the victim”, that she was transferred to the Vera health center to receive medical attention.

They also proceeded to the arrest of a 21-year-old man, a resident of the town of Vera for alleged sexual abuse to a minor, for which this Sunday has been made available to the court on duty.