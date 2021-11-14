11/14/2021 at 11:40 CET

.

The Mossos have arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of the outrage of another, who was seriously injured, an event that occurred minutes after the now accused left the police station, where he gave a statement for a complaint by the victim.

The Mossos have reported this Sunday in a statement that the arrest took place last Wednesday, the 10th. It is a 33-year-old man of Spanish nationality, a neighbor of Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona), who is accused of a crime of intentional homicide.

The Catalan police explain that they began the investigation of this case at the end of May, when the attack took place in Sant Andreu. As a result of the run over, the victim was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

The statements of witnesses to the outrage pointed out that it had not been accidental, so criminal proceedings and an investigation of the case were opened.

The run over also took place minutes after the now detained man left the Mossos police station in Martorell, where he gave a statement for the complaint of threats presented by the victim.

During the investigation, when the police managed to speak with the man who was run over, the agents learned that the victim had had several clashes with a rival family from the same town.

The agents also located the vehicles owned by the aforementioned rival family, including the van that was used for the hit-and-run.

The agents also managed to identify the driver of that vehicle on the day of the events, the author of an attempted homicide.

The driver has four police records, and after going to court, he was released with charges prohibiting him from approaching less than 500 meters from the victim.