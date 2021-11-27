11/26/2021 at 7:36 PM CET

Drafting

During a control last November 23 at night, agents of the Civil Guard’s Attestation and Reports Team detected a possible situation of gender violence thanks to the help gesture made by the victim with the hand.

According to the Civil Guard, the guards stopped the driver of a vehicle during an intervention for drugs and alcohol on the Ex-108 highway, at the height of Moraleja. At the time of identification, the woman showed closed hand with thumb under fingers. Immediately, the agents asked the alleged victim to get out of the vehicle and, in a reserved manner, confirmed that her husband threatened her and what days before had I reached grab her by the neck repeatedly for family disputes.

The Troopers Team agents activated the help protocol for women, giving immediate notice to Central 062 in the event of an alleged crime of mistreatment, due to gender violence, Civil Guard agents belonging to the Ceclavín post appear, who proceeded to arrest the driver of the vehicle as allegedly responsible for the crime.

The detainee was transferred to the Moraleja post, where the proceedings were instructed, for an alleged crime of mistreatment due to gender violence. However, the woman finally did not file a complaint, so the Coria court has closed the case.