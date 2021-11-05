11/05/2021 at 14:30 CET

IT

Agents of the National Police have detained a 54-year-old male of Yemeni nationality who, allegedly, kept his two nieces, one of them a minor, kidnapped for eight years of age, when leaving their country of origin with them in 2014 without any authorization.

Police investigations began in September last year, when the coordinator of an NGO in the Murcian town of Cartagena, which welcomes and provides international protection to people in situations of vulnerability or exclusion, filed a complaint with the National Police warning that four women from a foster family lived in full submission towards the male.

The steps taken by the agents revealed that in March 2020, a man and four women of Yemeni origin, two of them daughters -one minor- and the other two nieces -one of them also a minor-, arrived at Spain through the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, being welcomed in the Region of Murcia. Regarding the whereabouts of the mother of his daughters and the parents of his nieces, the man had given different versions when he was questioned.

In addition, the agents learned that the four women only interacted with other women from the NGO, and always in the presence of the detainee, needing his approval to answer the questions that were put to them. From the results of the home visits, it was observed that basic foods such as legumes, cereals, fruit and others were stored in the male’s room, with the male being the one who managed and administered the food. To all this information, it was added that the four women presented symptoms of malnutrition and extreme thinness. In addition, the detainee removed from the house all televisions, radios and any similar apparatus, claiming that the girls did not need to have any type of contact with the outside world.

Without any lock

Police checks were able to determine that this Yemeni man had left his country together with his daughters and nieces in 2014. Thus he began a journey in which they toured different countries for years: Malaysia; South Korea, where he spent 15 days; Indonesia, where he stayed for about a year; Ecuador, where he requested asylum and stayed for four months; Colombia, where they accepted their asylum and from where they left, after almost two years, for Turkey. In the Turkish country, when he went to the Yemeni consulate to renew his passport, he was notified that he had a report for kidnapping of his two nieces. To prevent the young women from being withdrawn, he flew to Spain.

The agents, through INTERPOL, were able to confirm that the mother of the two nieces, who was also the wife of the suspect’s brother, was still looking for their daughters. Through the Interior Attaché at the Embassy of Spain in Saudi Arabia, the mother could be located, stating by videoconference that her brother-in-law took her daughters in 2014 and that she had not known anything about them for eight years. He also claimed that he did not know where his brother-in-law obtained the financial means to survive.

Very precarious conditions

Given the seriousness of the facts found, an entry and search warrant was requested from the Cartagena Court. We proceeded to arrest of the investigated and to the assistance of the four victims, who were inside the home. The arrested, after being brought to justice, has entered prison.

In the search carried out, he has been intervened close to 5,000 euros in cash and approximately 2,500 US dollars. At the home, the agents were able to verify the poor living conditions, windows lined with propaganda and mattresses in poor sanitation conditions, among other precariousness.