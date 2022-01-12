01/12/2022 at 11:05 CET

EP

The National Police has arrested two individuals who entered an address in Móstoles on the night of the 5th and they stole the gifts that the Magi had left, has informed the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police in a press release.

The thieves entered the house climbing some scaffolding placed on the façade for rehabilitation works. The residents, who were sleeping at the time of the robbery, did not realize what had happened until they were notified by the Police.

A police call sign detected two individuals, who, upon noticing the presence of the police vehicle, tried to hide. When the agents proceeded to identify them, they located them a set of keys, a mobile phone and documentation that did not belong to them.

Booty prepared

After some quick inquiries, the agents managed to locate the address to which the keys belonged. When the policemen appeared at this house, they were able to verify that the residents still had no knowledge of what happened.

Once the home has been checked, the owners they missed the gifts that the Magi had under the tree of Christmas. After carrying out the relevant checks, the agents located the gifts hidden on the roof.

For all these reasons, the two minors were detained as allegedly responsible for a crime of robbery with force, and were later placed at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.