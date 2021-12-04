

Erika Parra was arrested in connection with the death of her son.

Photo: Cochise County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

After more than a year on the run, An Arizona woman who was wanted in connection with the murder of her 2-year-old son was arrested in MexicoYes, committed by her boyfriend.

Erika Parra, 23, was arrested on Thursday in Agua Prieta, Sonora, and was accused of a child abuse charge and failure to appear, as well as two counts of violation of probation.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement that worked closely with Mexican government authorities to track down Parra’s whereabouts and facilitate their return to the United States.

Emilio Smith, son of Erika Parra, passed away on January 7, 2020 after spending two days in the Intensive Care Unit, where he was sent after receiving a cruel beating by Mario Toscano, Parra’s boyfriend.

In October of that year, Toscano pleaded guilty to second degree murder charge for the death of the minor and a judge sentenced him to 38 years in prison.

Prosecutors asserted that the woman knew that Toscano physically abused her son consistently and did not intercede or report his actions to the police, the reports say.

Parra was summoned to appear in Cochise County Superior Court, in March 2020, but he never showed up and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

More than a year after your search, Parra was located in Mexico by the Agua Prieta police, thanks to an anonymous call made by a woman who was looking to collect a reward $ 1,000 offered by Emilio’s paternal family, the Herald & Review reported.

Emilio’s paternal grandmother, Rosalva Smith, hHe had offered the reward for any information that led to finding Parra’s whereabouts to achieve his arrest.

A woman called Rosalva from Agua Prieta, telling her that she knew Parra’s address, but said that she would not give more information until she received the reward money, which made Emilio’s grandmother doubt, since she had previously received calls from people who wanted to collect the reward without giving information. However, lThe authorities were able to verify the veracity of what the woman said.

The Agua Prieta police went to the aforementioned house and found Erika, who was accompanied by a one-year-old baby at the time of her arrest.

Rosalva Smith and her family would seek to adopt the minor who was with Parra, in case it is proven with a paternity test that he is the son of Noe Smith, Emilio’s biological father.

Erika Parra was booked into a Cochise County jail, from where he appeared before a judge of the Superior Court through a video call, a bond of 150 thousand dollars was set. His next appearance will be on December 6.

