12/28/2021 at 17:23 CET

Agents of the National Police from Palm, in collaboration with the Local Police of Palma, they have proceeded to the arrest of a man 38 year old Spanish as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of ill-treatment, after allegedly intentionally rammed his vehicle several times into the car in which his wife, children and in-laws were traveling, which were injured.

At 1:30 a.m. yesterday, a Citizen Security patrol of the National Police located a vehicle circulating in the opposite direction along Aragón street, confluence with Vía de Cintura, noticing how it presented a hit to the front. For this reason they activated the acoustic and light devices until they managed to intercept the vehicle and identify the driver.The driver argued that he had had an altercation with his father-in-law and that He had hit him with the car because he wanted to take away custody of his children. The policemen requested support from the Local Police of Palma and subjected the driver to the breathalyzer test giving negative resultAfterwards, they took steps to fully clarify the facts.

Agents found out that At the Son Llàtzer hospital, the driver’s father-in-law and wife, along with other relatives, were to be treated as a result of several collisions, since they were on board a vehicle and they had been hit by a vehicle that was pursuing them.

The woman stated that her husband (who was the driver of the vehicle) had previously spoken to her insults and threats and that when he got home he pushed her and grabbed her by the head shaking her, motivating her to call her father to help her.

For his part the victim’s father, commented to the agents that he went to the home due to the episode of mistreatment and that hee took her daughter and two grandchildren, ages 18 and 20 to avoid greater evils. They got into their vehicle with their wife and left the place, but their son-in-law appeared suddenly in a vehicle, chasing them and ramming them several times from the rear and side. They had suffered blows to the victims all over the body, so they fled to the Son Llàtzer hospital, while calling the police.

The father-in-law reported that moments before the events and when he went to look for his daughter, his son-in-lawor death threats, causing damage to your vehicle.

In view of the facts, the agents proceeded to arrest the victim’s son-in-law and husband as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment.